(JUST THE NEWS) – Greenland Prime Minister Múte Egede said he is willing to talk to President-elect Donald Trump following his remarks about possibly acquiring the territory.

During a press conference, Egede said he was not currently in touch with Trump, but was “ready to talk,” according to The Hill. Egede said he accepts that Greenland was “a place that the Americans see as part of their world” and that while he has not spoken with Trump, he was open to “discussions about what unites us,” according to the New York Post.

“We are ready to talk,” he said. “Cooperation is about dialogue. Cooperation means that you will work towards solutions.”