Texas Gov. Greg Abbot is raining fire on plans announced by one of his state’s public universities to offer applications for a fully racist conference that bans participation by whites and Asians.

Abbott’s response to a question about whether that was allowed? “Hell, no.”

It got started with Christopher F. Rufo’s reporting on the Chicago-located conference that was being promoted by Texas A&M. He confirmed that TAMU “is supporting racial segregation and breaking the law,” with its sponsorship of “a trip to a DEI conference that prohibits whites and Asians from attending.”

EXCLUSIVE: Texas A&M is sponsoring a trip to a DEI conference that prohibits whites and Asians from attending. The university falsely claims that this use of taxpayer funds does not violate the state’s DEI ban.@TAMU is supporting racial segregation and breaking the law. pic.twitter.com/pFWYnZdweE — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) January 13, 2025

Kurt Schlichter of Townhall confronted the governor, with, “Hey #GregAbbot_TX, … is my newly adopted state gonna put up with this crap? Because I came from California, and it leads to thousands of houses getting burned down.”

Hey @GregAbbott_TX @KenPaxtonTX – is my newly adopted state gonna put up with this crap? Because I came from California, and it leads to thousands of houses getting burned down. https://t.co/809W2waAIz — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) January 13, 2025

Abbott’s response was only minutes in coming:

Hell, no. It’s against Texas law and violates the US Constitution. It will be fixed immediately or the president will soon be gone. https://t.co/g3VTUXWvLb — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 14, 2025

A commentary at Twitchy documented, however, that the story isn’t over.

“The corrupt, poisonous ideology of ‘wokeness’ is dying before our eyes and it is a beautiful thing to see. Conservatives and sane people have not won yet, make no mistake there, but DEI is dying on the vine, slowly but surely.”

It reported not only are many companies “ditching” DEI, there’s a move in Washington to ban the leftist ideology and its practices across federal government.

Some states are ahead, and “have already banned the discriminatory practices.”

In Texas, “Abbott rained FIRE down on A&M and stated in no uncertain terms that they could not and WILL NOT get away with this,” it said. “Because A&M is a public university, Abbott has the power and leverage to back his threat up,” Twitchy said.

It added,” More important than even the political win, however, is the win all students will get when they are no longer denied academic opportunities because of the color of their skin or how they ‘identify.’ It is a win for merit and a win for truth.”

The episode wasn’t quite finished with the governor’s intervention.

State Rep. Brian Harrison joined with some advice: “Thank you, Governor. The leadership of @tamu needs to be replaced immediately regardless.

“In addition to using taxpayer money to promote unconstitutional DEI, they’re promoting liberal indoctrination, transgenderism, and confirmed to me they plan to keep all LGBTQ courses.”