‘Hell-bent on creating carnage’: At least 10 killed, 35 injured as pickup truck rams crowd on New Orleans Bourbon Street

By Patrick Smith, NBC News

(NBC NEWS) — At least 10 people are dead and more than 30 others injured in New Orleans after a driver rammed into a crowd during New Year’s celebrations early Wednesday. The suspect also opened fire on two police officers, according to police.

The City of New Orleans confirmed the casualty figures in a statement on its website and said people were hurt in a “mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street.”

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Authorities are also investigating multiple suspected improvised explosive devices linked to the attack — the FBI said it was not known if they are viable explosives but urged the public to avoid the area.

Read the full story ›

The States

Leave a Comment