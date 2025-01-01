(NBC NEWS) — At least 10 people are dead and more than 30 others injured in New Orleans after a driver rammed into a crowd during New Year’s celebrations early Wednesday. The suspect also opened fire on two police officers, according to police.
BREAKING: A man in a white pickup truck, who was “hellbent” on killing as many people as possible, drove around barricades and plowed his vehicle through a crowd of New Year’s Eve revellers in New Orleans, leaving at least 10 dead, officials said. https://t.co/3fsLRByRV9 pic.twitter.com/wkVGd3L5en
— ABC News (@ABC) January 1, 2025
The City of New Orleans confirmed the casualty figures in a statement on its website and said people were hurt in a “mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street.”
Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!
BREAKING New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell confirms it was a TERRORIST ATTACK on Bourbon Street, French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana.
A truck plowed into people celebrating New Year’s Eve & attacker then opened fire on survivors. #OpenBorders #Dems pic.twitter.com/Mbx4i8vE9L
— Kedar (@shintre_kedar) January 1, 2025
Authorities are also investigating multiple suspected improvised explosive devices linked to the attack — the FBI said it was not known if they are viable explosives but urged the public to avoid the area.
The mayor of New Orleans called the incident a “terrorist attack.” The number of dead is now at 12 https://t.co/8khD9W7LZz pic.twitter.com/dB5oB2keiI
— Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) January 1, 2025
Sad
12 dead and 30 injured after a terrorist driver plowed his car and then got out and fired his weapon at the crowd celebrating new year in Bourbon Street, New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/bSrJYG1ixg
— Tulsi For President (@TulsiPotus) January 1, 2025
Our heros in blue running towards the violence in New Orleans this morning. Praying for the victims and their families..pic.twitter.com/vjRsNFVvfg
— Ava- I Love My USA! (@WEdwarda) January 1, 2025