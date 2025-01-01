(NBC NEWS) — At least 10 people are dead and more than 30 others injured in New Orleans after a driver rammed into a crowd during New Year’s celebrations early Wednesday. The suspect also opened fire on two police officers, according to police.

The City of New Orleans confirmed the casualty figures in a statement on its website and said people were hurt in a “mass casualty incident involving a vehicle that drove into a large crowd on Canal and Bourbon Street.”

BREAKING New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell confirms it was a TERRORIST ATTACK on Bourbon Street, French Quarter in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Authorities are also investigating multiple suspected improvised explosive devices linked to the attack — the FBI said it was not known if they are viable explosives but urged the public to avoid the area.

