House Speaker Mike Johnson says that Joe Biden could just as well have skipped giving a “farewell” speech to America.

Biden’s speech Wednesday boasted of what he claimed were his accomplishments, although some of the claims were grounded in shaky facts.

Johnson explained the speech wasn’t needed.

The American people didn’t need a speech to know what President Biden’s legacy is: an open border, skyrocketing costs, disastrous foreign policy, a weaponized DOJ, and a cover-up of his cognitive decline. They know his record well and they rejected it in November. pic.twitter.com/697YTcEZwC — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) January 16, 2025

Johnson cited the landslide Electoral College and popular vote victories by President-elect Donald Trump in the November election.

Trump is, he said, “strong,” and Biden is “weak.”

The American people, in fact, “just answered” questions about what they want.

And they already know his legacy: “Wide open border … Skyrocketing cost of living … terrible foreign policy … weaponization of the DOJ … lawfare.”

And, too, there was the coverup of “his cognitive decline.”

“These are objective facts,” Johnson said.