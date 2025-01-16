House speaker suggests Biden could have skipped his ‘farewell’ speech

By Bob Unruh

Joe Biden returns to the Oval Office after delivering remarks to the nation regarding the results of the 2024 presidential election, Thursday, Nov. 7, 2024, in the White House Rose Garden. (Official White House photo by Carlos Fyfe)
Joe Biden

House Speaker Mike Johnson says that Joe Biden could just as well have skipped giving a “farewell” speech to America.

Biden’s speech Wednesday boasted of what he claimed were his accomplishments, although some of the claims were grounded in shaky facts.

Johnson explained the speech wasn’t needed.

Johnson cited the landslide Electoral College and popular vote victories by President-elect Donald Trump in the November election.

Trump is, he said, “strong,” and Biden is “weak.”

The American people, in fact, “just answered” questions about what they want.

And they already know his legacy: “Wide open border … Skyrocketing cost of living … terrible foreign policy … weaponization of the DOJ … lawfare.”

And, too, there was the coverup of “his cognitive decline.”

“These are objective facts,” Johnson said.

