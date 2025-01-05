When the history books start discussing Joe Biden’s presidency, there will be no lack of blunders to mention. Afghanistan, inflation, the border, transgenderism for all, abortion, making taxpayers pay for student loans they didn’t take out.

But as 2024 drew to a close, a report in the Washington Stand identified the biggest three issues that stand out from the pack as Biden’s biggest blunders as president — the issues that turned the greatest number of Americans against him.

Washington Stand senior writer Joshua Arnold explained that Biden “careened from one crisis to the next” during his time in the White House, which ends in just days.

That cost him “the trust of the American people.”

First among the biggest is Biden’s foreign policy, highlighted by his disastrous withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan.

Biden ordered that “despite warnings from his advisors of the consequences that might follow such a decision. Without U.S. support, the democratic government in Afghanistan quickly folded to the aggression of Taliban militias. As a result, the Taliban captured $83 billion worth of U.S. military equipment, and a suicide bombing killed 13 U.S. servicemembers at the Kabul airport before the evacuation was completed.”

Biden actually “threw away” 20 years of opposition to the Taliban and left the terror-linked organization “stronger than ever.”

Catastrophically, he had America abandon local allies and even left behind America citizens there “with no way home.”

Biden’s second big blunder category was the economy.

“When President Biden assumed office, Congress had already passed multiple stimulus packages totaling trillions of dollars during the mandatory shutdowns in response to COVID-19. As a result, the Consumer Price Index inflation rate rose from 1.4% in January 2021 to 5.4% in June 2021. By this point, it should have been obvious that the U.S. government needed to take immediate, corrective action,” the report said.

“However, at that point, Biden was asking Congress to pass another $4 trillion worth of spending on a progressive wish list. So, in June 2021 Biden claimed that inflation was ‘transitory’ and that ‘no serious economist’ thought unchecked inflation was on the way. Biden only convinced Congress — then controlled by his own party — to spend about half that amount, broken into separate bills.”

The result was that Biden’s inflation peaked at 9.1% in July 2022, and over his term, his inflation is continuing even now to cost consumers more than 20% for the same products and services as before he was elected.

He even resorted to “falsehoods” that inflation was 9% when he took office, which even leftists were unable to ignore. Actually, inflation was below 2% when he took office.

Third was immigration.

“When President Biden took office, he rescinded Trump administration policies that had effectively slowed the number of illegal border crossings down to a trickle — most notably a policy allowing for expedited deportation of migrants with no legitimate asylum claim and a policy requiring migrants to remain in Mexico while their asylum claims were adjudicated. These policy changes inspired more foreigners — not only from Latin America but from all over the world — to make the dangerous journey to America’s southern border. Illegal border crossings surged to unheard-of levels: 3.2 million in FY 2023, 2.9 million in FY 2024, and a sum total of more than eight million encounters during Biden’s four years in office, besides 1.7 million known ‘gotaways,'” the report said.

In fact, the Biden administration’s schemes to address the entry of illegal aliens actually brought them into the country “faster.”

Among the problems that developed was the entry of suspected terrorists and criminal gangs that actually are now trafficking children “to force them into prostitution.”