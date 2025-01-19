President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday said he’ll issue an executive order once he’s inaugurated Monday to help keep TikTok’s operations alive in the U.S.

“I’m asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security. The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order.

“Americans deserve to see our exciting Inauguration on Monday, as well as other events and conversations.

“I would like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture. By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands and allow it to say up. Without U.S. approval, there is no Tik Tok. With our approval, it is worth hundreds of billions of dollars – maybe trillions.

“Therefore, my initial thought is a joint venture between the current owners and/or new owners whereby the U.S. gets a 50% ownership in a joint venture set up between the U.S. and whichever purchase we so choose.”

Trump issues statement on TikTok pic.twitter.com/2gsNNgcqpo — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) January 19, 2025

While TikTok is a popular app especially among America’s younger populace, concerns about the company’s ties to Communist China have pushed U.S. lamakers to suspend its service in America unless the company divests its ownership.

TikTok want offline Sunday morning, posting a message indicating: “A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now.

“We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!

“In the meantime, you can still log in to download your data.”

