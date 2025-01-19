President-elect Donald Trump on Sunday said he’ll issue an executive order once he’s inaugurated Monday to help keep TikTok’s operations alive in the U.S.

“I’m asking companies not to let TikTok stay dark!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

“I will issue an executive order on Monday to extend the period of time before the law’s prohibitions take effect, so that we can make a deal to protect our national security. The order will also confirm that there will be no liability for any company that helped keep TikTok from going dark before my order.

“Americans deserve to see our exciting Inauguration on Monday, as well as other events and conversations.

“I would like the United States to have a 50% ownership position in a joint venture. By doing this, we save TikTok, keep it in good hands and allow it to say up. Without U.S. approval, there is no Tik Tok. With our approval, it is worth hundreds of billions of dollars – maybe trillions.

“Therefore, my initial thought is a joint venture between the current owners and/or new owners whereby the U.S. gets a 50% ownership in a joint venture set up between the U.S. and whichever purchase we so choose.”

Trump issues statement on TikTok pic.twitter.com/2gsNNgcqpo — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) January 19, 2025

While TikTok is a popular app especially among America’s younger populace, concerns about the company’s ties to Communist China have pushed U.S. lamwakers to suspend its service in America unless the company divests its ownership.

Mere hours after Trump’s post, the app started coming back online for American users.

The company said, “In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties for providing TikTok to over 170 million Americans and allowing over 7 million small businesses to thrive.”

It added, “We will work with President Trump on a long-term solution that keeps TikTok in the United States.”

Update: TikTok is back up and running in the U.S. https://t.co/xpVbQBu1u3 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) January 19, 2025

TikTok want offline earlier Sunday morning, posting a message indicating: “A law banning TikTok has been enacted in the U.S. Unfortunately, that means you can’t use TikTok for now.

BREAKING: Both TikTok and CapCut are officially banned and showing ‘not available’ for users in the United States pic.twitter.com/5R3KJIhHI1 — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) January 19, 2025

“We are fortunate that President Trump has indicated that he will work with us on a solution to reinstate TikTok once he takes office. Please stay tuned!

“In the meantime, you can still log in to download your data.”

Our response to the Supreme Court decision:https://t.co/xSkvkOgpuV — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) January 17, 2025

