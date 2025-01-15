Pam Bondi, the longtime Florida attorney general nominated by President-elect Donald Trump to be the nation’s top cop, took the concept of the politicization of the Department of Justice directly to Democrats during her confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

Specifically, it was Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse who was described by an online commentary at Twitchy as having “stepped on his own rake” while questioning her.

He brought up the incorrect law-enforcement concept of starting with a name, then hunting for a crime for that name.

That concept commonly has been attributed to Stalinist-era Soviet jurist Andrey Vyshinsky, Soviet secret police chief Lavrentiy Beria or even Stalin himself, who formulated the ideology of “Give me the man and I will give you the crime.”

Whitehouse said, “It would not be appropriate for a prosecutor to start with a name and look for a crime? It’s a prosecutor’s job to start with a crime and look for a name, correct?”

WHITEHOUSE: It would not be appropriate for a prosecutor to start with a name and look for a crime? It's a prosecutors job to start with a crime and look for a name, correct? BONID: Senator, I think that is the whole problem with the weaponization that we've seen the last four…

Bondi’s response, “Senator, I think that is the whole problem with the weaponization that we’ve seen the last four years and what’s been happening with Donald Trump.”

In fact, Democrats have engaged in a years-long lawfare campaign against Trump in which he was charged for his opinions and statements after the 2020 election, he was charged for having government documents, even though Joe Biden was given a pass for the same circumstances, he was accused of fraud in his businesses even though no one was defrauded, he was accused of business reporting felonies for calling legal expenses legal expenses. He even was accused of running an organized crime scheme.

Bondi explains that when allegations are made, the evidence is reviewed and the law applied – equally to all.

BOOM: Pam Bondi is asked about Prosecuting corrupt DOJ lawyers and then gives masterclass in Biden's corruption: "Let me give you a really good example of a bad lawyer within the Justice Department, a guy named Clinesmith who altered a FISA warrant…"

When Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif., raised the question of “birthright” citizenship, she scolded him that she was not there “to do his homework,” and again for cutting her off.

HOLY SMOKES Pam Bondi crushes Sen. Alex Padilla "Im not here to do your homework for you" This is EXACTLY how you hand low iQ Liberals LET'S GO

She says she’ll meet and discuss the issue of birthright citizenship.