The tiny Delta Smelt fish have not been seen in the wild in California in over a decade.

And yet, California Democrats flushed annual water flow into the ocean to save this little fish that they can’t even find in its natural habitat.

Now several cities are burnt to the ground.

They sacrificed entire communities for a fish that doesn’t exist.

A 2021 report by Dan Bacher in the Sacramento News revealed that there have been NO DELTA SMELT seen in the wild since 2012.

They’re extinct.

For the seventh September in a row, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife has caught zero Delta smelt during its Fall Midwater Trawl Survey of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta. The last time Delta smelt – an indicator species for the broader ecological health estuary – were found in CDFW’s September survey was in 2015. Only 5 were caught by state biologists at the time. After that, the only year that Delta smelt were caught during the entire four-month survey was in 2016, when a total of 8 smelt were reported. The final results of Fish and Wildlife’s four-month survey of pelagic (open water) fish species, conducted from September through mid-December, won’t be available until around the start of next year. The current September 2022 data is available here on the annual state surveys webpage.

Recent research has shown that the water releases are not providing the benefits to the small fish that they originally thought. Their population numbers are nearly nonexistent in the wild.

A report released by the conservative Pacific Institute found that every year, 59.5 million acre-feet of stormwater goes uncaptured across the United States each year. Approximately 490,000 acre-feet of runoff each year, or roughly 437 million gallons per day, takes place in LA, Long Beach and Anaheim, or roughly 437 million gallons per day. They thought this would save their freshwater minnows like the Delta Smelt.

Liberal Democrats don’t think about issues that are caused by their lunacy. That’s why the fire hydrants don’t have any water.

The Delta smelt is a tiny fish that environmentalists claimed was an indicator of the health of your ecosystem. The argument was that low populations of Delta smelt meant you were in trouble – but after years of allowing water to run into the ocean , there was no significant… https://t.co/8BXAPOx0G5 — Lara Logan (@laralogan) January 9, 2025

This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com.