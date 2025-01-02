Military records reveal possible links between two New Year’s Day terrorists: They both served at Fort Bragg in North Carolina during their service careers.

A report at the Gateway Pundit documents the intersections that may have occurred between Shamsud Din Jabbar, 42, who rented a Ford pickup truck and drove it through a New Orleans crowd, killing 15 and injuring dozens, and Matthew Livelsberger, 37, of Colorado Springs, who detonated a rented Tesla truck in Las Vegas, killing himself and injuring a handful of passersby.

BREAKING—Sources also confirming Livelsberger served at the same military base as the terrorist responsible for the attack in New Orleans and authorities are investigating a possible connection between the two men. @DenverChannel — Tony Kovaleski (@TonyKovaleski) January 2, 2025

In addition to both terrorists having military careers, they also both rented their trucks from the Turo app, the report said.

Tony Kovaleski, a reporter for Denver’s Channel 7, said, “Sources also confirming Livelsberger served at the same military base as the terrorist responsible for the attack in New Orleans and authorities are investigating a possible connection between the two men.”

The New Orleans attack involved a truck being through a Bourbon Street crowd, leaving behind 15 dead and dozens with injuries. The driver died when he jumped out of the truck and started shooting at people, and police returned fire.

In the Las Vegas violence, reports say the vehicle’s bed contained a combination of fireworks, gas tanks, and camping fuel, and the truck exploded when it apparently was triggered by the driver, who died.

An ISIS flag was found at the scene of the New Orleans attack.

Joe Biden said federal law enforcement members are investigating and tracking the incidents and any connections.

Speaking after the Las Vegas blast, he said. “Law enforcement and the intelligence community are investigating this as well, including whether there is any possible connection with the attack in New Orleans.”

He said, “Thus far there is nothing to report on that score for this time.”