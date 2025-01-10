(ZEROHEDGE) – So much for becoming our 51st state. A designated terror group, Hizb ut-Tahrir, plans to host its annual Islamic supremacy conference in Mississauga, Ontario, on January 18, according to the Post Millennial. The event, focused on “eliminating obstacles delaying the return” of a global Islamic caliphate, was first reported by the Western Standard.

On Facebook, the group questioned, “Is America really so powerful that our Ummah can’t defeat it?”

The post reads: “There have been superpower states in the past too, like the Romans and the Persians; yet, they were defeated by the Ummah. Their great cities, like Constantinople, are now Muslim cities.”