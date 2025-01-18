The Israeli government officially approved a ceasefire agreement with Hamas on Friday, putting a temporary pause on the 15-month conflict starting Sunday.

Israeli forces are now set to withdraw from the Gaza Strip as both sides exchange hostages over the six-week period starting Sunday, according to multiple sources. The deal comes in the wake of Hamas allegedly reneging on parts of the deal at the last minute, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying the deal would not be approved unless all conditions were met.

“The government has approved the outline for the return of the abductees,” the government said in a statement according to ABC. “The outline for the release of the abductees will come into effect on Sunday, January 19, 2025.”

Hamas said on Friday that the terrorist organization had no further objections to the deal, according to The New York Times.

Hamas’ current leader, Khalil al-Haya, promised another October 7 style attack during a press conference Wednesday just after a tentative ceasefire was announced. The war began on Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas killed around 1,200 civilians while taking over 240 people hostage in a surprise attack.

Israel is set to release 95 Palestinian prisoners on Sunday to begin the deal, according to CNN on Friday. In Gaza, 98 hostages still remain in Hamas captivity, with seven Americans numbering among them, according to multiple sources.

Israel and Hamas diplomats initially agreed on the deal Wednesday in Doha, Qatar, with President-elect Donald Trump and President Joe Biden helping broker the deal. When a reporter asked Biden who deserved credit for the deal, he answered “Is that a joke?”

Trump said the deal could have only happened due to his victory in November, according to his Truth Social post Wednesday.

“I am thrilled American and Israeli hostages will be returning home to be reunited with their families and loved ones,” Trump wrote in the post. “With this deal in place, my National Security team, through the efforts of Special Envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, will continue to work closely with Israel and our Allies to make sure Gaza NEVER again becomes a terrorist safe haven.”

The Palestinian Ministry of Health has claimed over 46,000 people have died in Gaza since the war began, however the official death count has been disputed, as Israel has claimed that they’ve killed 14,000 Hamas terrorists and 16,000 civilians.

The Israeli Government did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].