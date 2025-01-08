As flames continue to ravage Southern California on Wednesday, Hollywood star James Woods, a resident of the scorched region, is documenting the apocalyptic devastation and blasting “liberal idiots” including California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for their incompetence and woke policies.

Our neighbor’s friend sent this video evacuating our area… pic.twitter.com/n8zLWgi3gR — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 8, 2025

“To all the wonderful people who’ve reached out to us, thank you for being so concerned. Just letting you know that we were able to evacuate successfully,” Woods, whose home is in Pacific Palisades, posted on X. “I do not know at this moment if our home is still standing, but sadly houses on our little street are not.”

To all the wonderful people who’ve reached out to us, thank you for being so concerned. Just letting you know that we were able to evacuate successfully. I do not know at this moment if our home is still standing, but sadly houses on our little street are not. pic.twitter.com/xZjvsIg6Fg — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 7, 2025

“We were blessed to have LA fire and police depts doing their jobs so well. We are safe and out. There are several elementary schools in our neighborhood and there was an enormous community effort to evacuate the children safely. Can not speak more highly of the LA fire and LAPD.”

We were blessed to have LA fire and police depts doing their jobs so well. We are safe and out. There are several elementary schools in our neighborhood and there was an enormous community effort to evacuate the children safely. Can not speak more highly of the LA fire and LAPD. pic.twitter.com/bdsSJmvQel — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 7, 2025

An X user named @LucifersTweetz posted: “The irony of James Woods, known for his skepticism about climate change, losing his home to the very wildfires linked to climate change impacts in California, is striking.”

Woods responded: “This fire is not from ‘climate change,’ you ignorant a**hole. It’s because liberal idiots like you elect liberal idiots like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass. One doesn’t understand the first thing about fire management and the other can’t fill the water reservoirs.”

The actor also posted a photo of Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley, who is “married” to a woman, and is the first female and LGBT fire chief in the LAFD.

Her biography page highlights Crowley’s woke ideology, noting: “Creating, supporting, and promoting a culture that values diversity, inclusion, and equity while striving to meet and exceed the expectations of the communities are Chief Crowley’s priorities, and she is grateful for the opportunity to serve the City of Los Angeles.”

Priorities stated in her bio below. Refilling the water reservoirs would have been a welcome priority, too, but I guess she had too much on her plate promoting diversity. pic.twitter.com/7GXgBR3RO2 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 8, 2025

Woods continued: “We cleared and built pathways on our hillside with sprinkler systems that can be remotely managed. We also did brush clearance per local fire prevention mandates. I’m hoping it has done some good. It’s hard to beat the winds this time of year though, if someone is careless.

“Actually one of the major insurances companies canceled all the policies in our neighborhood about four months ago,” he noted.

Actually one of the major insurances companies canceled all the policies in our neighborhood about four months ago. https://t.co/JS03dsV9rF — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 8, 2025

KTLA-TV reports: “The worst-case scenario has been realized in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, where an estimated 1,000 structures, many of them homes, have been destroyed by a Santa Ana-wind-fueled wildfire, authorities confirmed on Wednesday morning.”

Our deck three minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/KpZDELpN8L — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 7, 2025

Two houses from us… pic.twitter.com/5lx6kMqdmN — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 7, 2025

I took this last night from our beautiful little home in the Palisades. Now all the fire alarms are going off at once remotely. It tests your soul, losing everything at once, I must say. pic.twitter.com/nH0mLpxz5C — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 8, 2025

