‘It tests your soul, losing everything at once’: Hollywood star in fire zone rips ‘liberal idiots’ in woke government

By Joe Kovacs

As flames continue to ravage Southern California on Wednesday, Hollywood star James Woods, a resident of the scorched region, is documenting the apocalyptic devastation and blasting “liberal idiots” including California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for their incompetence and woke policies.

“To all the wonderful people who’ve reached out to us, thank you for being so concerned. Just letting you know that we were able to evacuate successfully,” Woods, whose home is in Pacific Palisades, posted on X. “I do not know at this moment if our home is still standing, but sadly houses on our little street are not.”

“We were blessed to have LA fire and police depts doing their jobs so well. We are safe and out. There are several elementary schools in our neighborhood and there was an enormous community effort to evacuate the children safely. Can not speak more highly of the LA fire and LAPD.”

An X user named @LucifersTweetz posted: “The irony of James Woods, known for his skepticism about climate change, losing his home to the very wildfires linked to climate change impacts in California, is striking.”

Woods responded: “This fire is not from ‘climate change,’ you ignorant a**hole. It’s because liberal idiots like you elect liberal idiots like Gavin Newsom and Karen Bass. One doesn’t understand the first thing about fire management and the other can’t fill the water reservoirs.”

The actor also posted a photo of Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley, who is “married” to a woman, and is the first female and LGBT fire chief in the LAFD.

Her biography page highlights Crowley’s woke ideology, noting: “Creating, supporting, and promoting a culture that values diversity, inclusion, and equity while striving to meet and exceed the expectations of the communities are Chief Crowley’s priorities, and she is grateful for the opportunity to serve the City of Los Angeles.”

Woods continued: “We cleared and built pathways on our hillside with sprinkler systems that can be remotely managed. We also did brush clearance per local fire prevention mandates. I’m hoping it has done some good. It’s hard to beat the winds this time of year though, if someone is careless.

“Actually one of the major insurances companies canceled all the policies in our neighborhood about four months ago,” he noted.

KTLA-TV reports: “The worst-case scenario has been realized in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, where an estimated 1,000 structures, many of them homes, have been destroyed by a Santa Ana-wind-fueled wildfire, authorities confirmed on Wednesday morning.”

Executive News Editor Joe Kovacs is the author of the new best-selling book, "Reaching God Speed: Unlocking the Secret Broadcast Revealing the Mystery of Everything." His previous books include "Shocked by the Bible 2: Connecting the Dots in Scripture to Reveal the Truth They Don't Want You to Know," a follow-up to his No. 1 best-seller "Shocked by the Bible: The Most Astonishing Facts You've Never Been Told" as well as "The Divine Secret: The Awesome and Untold Truth about Your Phenomenal Destiny." He is an award-winning journalist of more than 30 years in American TV, radio and the internet, and is also a former editor at the Budapest Business Journal in Europe.


