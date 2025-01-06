Congress on Monday, meeting in a joint session of the House and Senate, voted to adopt the Electoral College victory of President-elect Donald Trump for president beginning with the new term starting Jan. 20.

The pro forma comments and recitation of the votes was in contrast to the events of one year earlier when there was considerable suspicion about election manipulation, and protesters invaded the Capitol building, causing the final vote for Joe Biden to be delayed until the late night hours.

BREAKING: Congress has officially certified the election of Donald J. Trump as President and JD Vance as Vice President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/yLcmKcVPtK — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) January 6, 2025

Since then, the undue influences of Mark Zuckerberg, who handed out $400 million plus used by local election officials often to recruit voters in Democrat districts and the FBI’s decision to interfere by falsely labeling information about Biden family scandals documented in a computer abandoned by Hunter Biden, have been documented.

The routine recitations on Monday included that the certificates from the states appeared to be regular and properly authentic. Trump had 312 votes to Kamala Harris’ 226.

The vote:

The adoption process actually took only minutes.

The events were anticlimactic as there were no protests, disputes or challenges, as some Democrats had suggested would happen, during the process.