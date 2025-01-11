(THE POST MILLENNIAL) – Special Counsel Jack Smith has resigned from his position in the Biden administration’s Department of Justice. This comes right before Trump is set to take office.

According to Politico, Smith’s resignation was revealed in a court filing that was submitted to U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon on Saturday by the DOJ. “The Special Counsel completed his work and submitted his final confidential report on January 7, 2025, and separated from the Department on January 10,” a footnote in the filing read. The filing from the DOJ urged Judge Cannon to not extend a court order that she issued recently that temporality blocked Smith’s final report.

Smith had gone after Trump in two separate cases, one accused the President-elect of willfully retaining classified documents at Mar-a-Lago and the other alleged that he has committed conspiracy to defraud the United States among other accusations. However, the J6 and documents case charges were all dropped after Trump won the November election.