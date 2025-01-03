Two Republicans in the House of Representatives, after the first round of voting for a new House Speaker essentially had concluded, changed their votes, handing the leadership position, again, to Louisiana Republican Mike Johnson.

The first round of voting originally came to a conclusion with Johnson leading Hakeem Jeffries 216-215. The final vote was 218 for Johnson, 215 for Jeffries, and one for yet another candidate.

A total of 218 votes were needed to secure the speakership, and two GOP members changed their votes, after the voting essentially had concluded but before it was gaveled closed, to deliver.

BREAKING: Mike Johnson has officially been re-elected Speaker of the House after two Republicans switched their votes at the last second. pic.twitter.com/w78EpnxWJq — WorldNetDaily (@worldnetdaily) January 3, 2025

It was Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., who had charged that Republicans need to stop bickering and work together on the agenda for President-elect Donald Trump.

The 2022 election of a House speaker, then-Rep. Kevin McCarthy, took 15 rounds of voting. Johnson later replaced McCarthy when McCarthy was voted out by his own party.

But the stakes were much higher this year, with Congress scheduled on Monday to adopt the Electoral College victory in the presidential race for President-elect Donald Trump.

Reports noted the victory in one vote came after some conservatives threatened to withhold support from Johnson over the way he dealt with a government funding issue just weeks ago.

Johnson has a 219-215 majority in the House, giving him little breathing room on disputed issues this time around.

Johnson has said he’s not in the business of “making deals” or being involved in “quid pro quo” for votes.

“I don’t do anything in exchange for a vote other than commit to make this institution work as effectively and efficiently as possible,” he said.

Trump offered his endorsement, and added just before the voting began, “Good luck today for Speaker Mike Johnson, a fine man of great ability, who is very close to having 100% support.

“A win for Mike today will be a big win for the Republican Party, and yet another acknowledgment of our 129 year most consequential Presidential Election!! – A BIG AFFIRMATION, INDEED. MAGA!”