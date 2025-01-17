A federal judge is allowing to move forward a lawsuit over the Biden administration’s decision to deregulate an abortion chemical that is used to kill unborn babies.

The ruling comes from U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, and allows the states of Missouri, Kansas and Idaho to continue their claims against the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s anti-life agenda.

Liberty Counsel chief Mat Staver said, “The FDA must be held accountable for its dangerous and unlawful actions. The FDA should no longer be allowed to circumvent safety laws to allow a eugenic drug to destroy innocent children and harm women. Abortion drugs have never been safe and harm women and kill children.”

At issue is access to the dangerous Mifepristone drug, and the feds’ decision to allow the drug to be shipped into those states and undermine their prolife legal frameworks.

“The ruling denied the FDA’s request to dismiss the case and granted the states more time to amend and strengthen their complaint,” explained a report from Liberty Counsel.

The states now can transition from a previous case brought by a group of pro-life doctors, who the Supreme Court said didn’t have legal standing to use.

The new, and amended, claims, “could end up back at the Supreme Court in the future,” the report said, as “The states assert they have the legal standing to sue the FDA because its relaxed restrictions involving a dangerous drug like Mifepristone puts lives and health at risk and undermines state pro-life laws protecting women, girls, and unborn children.”

The focal point of the case is the FDA’s allowing of the drug to be handed out via telehealth, without the patient ever seeing a doctor in person. Then the drugs are delivered by mail.

The report explained, “In April 2023, Judge Kacsmaryk presided over the original abortion pill case from the pro-life doctors and determined that the FDA shouldn’t have approved Mifepristone for public use in 2000 and voided its approval. He noted the agency approved the abortion pill under political pressure, its safety studies were improperly conducted, and that the FDA’s regulatory decisions allowing them to be prescribed via telemedicine, sent by mail, and dispensed at retail pharmacies were unlawful.”

The Supreme Court then reversed the judicial course and allowed the deregulation scheme to remain.

“The states now want a ruling, including a preliminary injunction, that restores regulations on Mifepristone, including a plan for followup visits by the patient with a doctor, limiting the use of the drugs on unborn, restoring a requirement that doctors be involved, and demanding all serious and non-fatal adverse events be documented.

In the case, the states charge the federal bureaucrats have disregarded the health and safety needs of Americans, and have created conditions “where women and girls can face severe and life-threatening complications due to easy access to the drugs through the mail and little to no medical oversight while taking them – conditions that bypass state pro-life protections and send women and girls to emergency rooms.”