(BEARING ARMS) – The government sends a lot of mixed signals when it comes to marijuana consumption. A lot of states have legalized it despite the federal prohibition on pot. DEA officials turn a blind eye to these sales, too, respecting states’ decision to legalize something that is still technically illegal.

Where we get a problem, though, is when someone wants to use marijuana in accordance with state law but also wants to exercise their right to keep and bear arms.

Federal law still applies and, unfortunately, the feds will actually enforce this law. Yet can they do so lawfully? Well, according to at least one judge, no, they can’t.