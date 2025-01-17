(REUTERS) – A Florida jury on Friday found CNN liable for defaming a Navy veteran who helped evacuate people from Afghanistan after the US military withdrew from the country in 2021.

The six-person jury said CNN had to pay damages totaling $5 million. There will be a second phase of the trial to determine any punitive damages. The verdict followed a two-week trial in Panama City, Florida, state court. A CNN representative said the network would not comment until the jury decided punitive damages.

Plaintiff Zachary Young sued CNN in 2022, accusing the Warner Bros. Discovery unit of destroying his reputation in a segment on “The Lead with Jake Tapper” by branding him a profiteer who exploited desperate Afghans by charging exorbitant fees.