Vice President Kamala Harris flubbed the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of the 119th Congress Friday prior to swearing in new United States Senators.

Harris, who rose to the top of the Democratic ticket just months before the 2024 presidential election but lost the race to President-elect Donald Trump, still holds the constitutional role as President of the Senate. In her official capacity, Harris asked senators to join her in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance at the start of the session.

WATCH:

“Please join me in pledging allegiance to our flag,” Harris told senators at the start of the session shortly after noon on Friday. “I pledge allegiance to the United States — of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands, one nation, under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”

Harris appeared to fumble at the start of the Pledge of Allegiance, which begins with the words, “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America.”

During her tenure as Vice President Harris has given a number of answers that have been described as “word salad.” In October, CBS reportedly edited one of her responses to a question during an interview that aired on “60 Minutes” to create a more concise response from the vice president, rather than air what was immediately said.

