‘Keep it between us’: Watch as Deep Stater plots resistance to President Trump, and then GETS FIRED!

By Bob Unruh

(Image by Sammy-Sander from Pixabay)

A Deep Stater in the Washington federal government complex who boasted about secret meetings with retired military members to “protect” the American people from President-elect Donald Trump, in fact, orchestrating a resistance, has been fired.

Confirmation comes from O’Keefe Media Group with had released an undercover video of Jamie Mannina, an “adviser” to the Department of Defense, who revealed the skullduggery that was going on.

Mannina explained he works, now worked, at a “top consulting firm” for the Pentagon, after time in the FBI.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

“During the meeting with an undercover journalist, Mannina revealed that he had a ‘huge, huge meeting with military leaders in a very secure room called the Tank,'” reported the Gateway Pundit.

“So we have a Tank meeting with all of the top, top leaders of the United States’ Military tomorrow on my topic that I prepared,” he said, explaining he’s “a little worried,” and he’ll try to do what he can with retired generals to “stop the Trump administration.”

Mannina was recorded explain the information was “sensitive” and would have to be kept “between us.”

See the video:

It wasn’t long before the next chapter in the scandal was released by OMG:

Mannina had lashed out at Trump, calling him a “sociopathic narcissist who is only interested in advancing his name, his wealth, and his fame.”

Incidentally, Trump has confirmed plans that he will “redirect,” his $400,000 presidential salary, donating it to various government program recipients, during his second term as he did during his first.

Bob Unruh

Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially. Read more of Bob Unruh's articles here.


Deep StateWND News Center

Leave a Comment