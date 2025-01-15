A Deep Stater in the Washington federal government complex who boasted about secret meetings with retired military members to “protect” the American people from President-elect Donald Trump, in fact, orchestrating a resistance, has been fired.

Confirmation comes from O’Keefe Media Group with had released an undercover video of Jamie Mannina, an “adviser” to the Department of Defense, who revealed the skullduggery that was going on.

Mannina explained he works, now worked, at a “top consulting firm” for the Pentagon, after time in the FBI.

“During the meeting with an undercover journalist, Mannina revealed that he had a ‘huge, huge meeting with military leaders in a very secure room called the Tank,'” reported the Gateway Pundit.

“So we have a Tank meeting with all of the top, top leaders of the United States’ Military tomorrow on my topic that I prepared,” he said, explaining he’s “a little worried,” and he’ll try to do what he can with retired generals to “stop the Trump administration.”

Mannina was recorded explain the information was “sensitive” and would have to be kept “between us.”

See the video:

BREAKING VIDEO: Top Pentagon Advisor Reveals On Hidden Camera Conversation “with a Couple of Retired Generals to Explore What We Can Do” to ‘Protect People from Trump’ Confirms Secret Meetings regarding AI: “That is sensitive information… We’re going to have to keep it between… pic.twitter.com/Ry2zAMW3rn — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 15, 2025

It wasn’t long before the next chapter in the scandal was released by OMG:

JUST IN: Top Pentagon Advisor Jamie Mannina has just been FIRED per email to @OKeefeMedia from Joint Staff Public Affairs Spokesman Joseph Holstead Mannina was caught on OMG hidden cameras revealing plans “with a Couple of Retired Generals to Explore What We Can Do” to to… pic.twitter.com/Aq4dH1Whn0 — James O’Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) January 15, 2025

Mannina had lashed out at Trump, calling him a “sociopathic narcissist who is only interested in advancing his name, his wealth, and his fame.”

Incidentally, Trump has confirmed plans that he will “redirect,” his $400,000 presidential salary, donating it to various government program recipients, during his second term as he did during his first.