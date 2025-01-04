“I knew taking this public would insert me into the “glowy boi” conspiracy cycle, especially since I’m an intelligence officer,” Sam Shoemate, an intelligence officer and Chief Warrant Officer 2 (US Army, retired), wrote on X.
He added, “I had no choice. Dude dumped it in my inbox. When I saw his name in the news, I had little choice but to hand it over to the feds. I knew the FBI wouldn’t release it, or at least without an agenda attached, so I took it to Shawn Ryan because he has the platform to handle the magnitude of this information and will do so as objectively as possible.”
According to Shoemate, he informed the FBI on the release, stating, “I told them I was taking it to the show. I’m a private citizen. They immediately contacted Army CID who took it up the chain. Big Army contacted Shawn Ryan last night along with a bunch of other folks requesting names be redacted. He had no idea how they knew until I told him this morning I told the FBI I was going on his show. It’s all addressed in the show when it releases.”
The email contained ominous statements about imminent danger, references to advanced military technology, and allegations of government cover-ups related to war crimes.
According to Shoemate, Livelsberger’s email mentioned “gravitic propulsion systems” and claimed that both the U.S. and China had been covertly deploying this technology.
A “gravitic propulsion system” refers to a hypothetical propulsion technology that would use the force of gravity to propel a spacecraft or vehicle, essentially manipulating gravitational fields to achieve movement without the need for traditional propellant, considered a highly theoretical concept with no proven working technology currently available.
The email further alleged misconduct during a 2019 U.S. military operation in Afghanistan, where civilian casualties were reportedly downplayed or covered up.
“I don’t know what that is, but I checked his credentials on LinkedIn. That was the first thing I did—I went to his LinkedIn page. The first thing I noticed was that all of his bona fides were in place. He has all the UAS training from the use of SOC and everything else. So, I said, ‘Okay, at least the guy knows what he’s talking about with drones,’” Shoemate told Former Navy SEAL/CIA Shawn Ryan.
“That was a very rough dig into the guy, but my issue was that I couldn’t validate or verify any of this information. I told him that. Now, how I responded to him was in a subsequent email. I said, ‘This is obviously a very big deal, but I don’t have anything to verify this information with.”
“Talking about gravitic propulsion systems without evidence just makes me another UFO talking head. I’m not going to go on my social media page and start talking about UFOs and anti-gravity systems. I don’t know what you’re talking about. He said, ‘Can I get on Fox News? Contact on Signal, as well as Sean’s show. Hegseth would be good, too.’ That was his last message.”
One particularly alarming detail in the email was Livelsberger’s statement that he was being monitored by the FBI and Homeland Security but claimed he was armed with a “massive VBIED” (vehicle-borne improvised explosive device) and had no intention of surrendering quietly.
Below is the email purportedly sent by Livelsberger from a ProtonMail account ([email protected]) on December 31, 2024:
“In case I do not make it to my decision point or on to the Mexico border I am sending this now. Please do not release this until 1JAN and keep my identity private until then.
First off I am not under duress or hostile influence or control. My first car was a 2006 Black Ford Mustang V6 for verification.
What we have been seeing with “drones” is the operational use of gravitic propulsion systems powered aircraft by most recently China in the east coast, but throughout history, the US. Only we and China have this capability. Our OPEN location for this activity in the box is below.
China has been launching them from the Atlantic from submarines for years, but this activity recently has picked up. As of now, it is just a show of force and they are using it similar to how they used the balloon for sigint and isr, which are also part of the integrated comms system. There are dozens of those balloons in the air at any given time.
The so what is because of the speed and stealth of these unmanned AC, they are the most dangerous threat to national security that has ever existed. They basically have an unlimited payload capacity and can park it over the WH if they wanted. It’s checkmate.
US needs to give the history of this, how we are employing it and weaponizing it, how China is employing them and what the way forward is. China is poised to attack anywhere in the east coast
I’ve been followed for over a week now from likely homeland or FBI, and they are looking to move on me and are unlikely going to let me cross into Mexico, but won’t because they know i am armed and I have a massive VBIED.
I’ve been trying to maintain a very visible profile and have kept my phone and they are definitely digitally tracking me. I have knowledge of this program and also war crimes that were covered up during airstrikes in Nimruz province Afghanistan in 2019 by the admin, DoD, DEA and CIA.
I conducted targeting for these strikes of over 125 buildings (65 were struck because of CIVCAS) that killed hundreds of civilians in a single day. USFORA continued strikes after spotting civilians on initial ISR, it was supposed to take 6 minutes and scramble all aircraft in CENTCOM. The UN basically called these war crimes, but the administration made them disappear.
I was part of that cover-up with USFORA and Agent [redacted] of the DEA. So I don’t know if my abduction attempt is related to either. I worked with GEN Millers 10 staff on this as well as the response to Bala Murghab. AOB-S Commander at the time [redacted] can validate this.
You need to elevate this to the media so we avoid a world war because this is a mutually assured destruction situation. For vetting my Linkedin is Matt Berg or Matthew Livelsberger, an active duty 18Z out of 1-10 my profile is public. I have an active TSSCI with UAP USAP access.”
Following the interview, Shawn Ryan wrote, “My family and I are disappearing for a few days. My account will be active but it will not be me behind the wheel. What we are about to release is mind boggling and will raise a lot of questions. All media requests need to go to my producer.
He added, “I’m exposing a lot for the interest of the public, it comes with a price. I’ll take all the prayers I can get. Thank you.”
I urge everyone to dedicate at least 45 minutes to fully grasp the details that have unfolded over the past few days. This episode takes a deep dive into the manifesto—an email sent to @samosaur by Matt Livelsberger himself. Within this chilling document, Livelsberger boldly… pic.twitter.com/Im9aLcM7QA