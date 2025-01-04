A shocking incident unfolded at the Trump Hotel in Las Vegas on New Year’s Day when a cybertruck exploded at the property.

As federal authorities scramble to piece together the details, an alleged email from Master Sgt. Matthew Livelsberger, a U.S. Army Green Beret, has brought the incident into sharper focus.

The email, purportedly sent just days before the explosion, claims to expose hidden military operations and warns of escalating threats to national security.

Livelsberger revealed on the email that the FBI was tracking him for attempting to be a whistleblower.

BREAKING: Shawn Ryan says he is going into hiding following the release of his most recent episode where he shares an email allegedly sent by Matthew Livelsberger before the Trump hotel explosion. Guest Sam Shoemate says he was sent an email on Tuesday from Livelsberger before… pic.twitter.com/SuWqtazVdf — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 3, 2025

“I knew taking this public would insert me into the “glowy boi” conspiracy cycle, especially since I’m an intelligence officer,” Sam Shoemate, an intelligence officer and Chief Warrant Officer 2 (US Army, retired), wrote on X.

He added, “I had no choice. Dude dumped it in my inbox. When I saw his name in the news, I had little choice but to hand it over to the feds. I knew the FBI wouldn’t release it, or at least without an agenda attached, so I took it to Shawn Ryan because he has the platform to handle the magnitude of this information and will do so as objectively as possible.”

According to Shoemate, he informed the FBI on the release, stating, “I told them I was taking it to the show. I’m a private citizen. They immediately contacted Army CID who took it up the chain. Big Army contacted Shawn Ryan last night along with a bunch of other folks requesting names be redacted. He had no idea how they knew until I told him this morning I told the FBI I was going on his show. It’s all addressed in the show when it releases.”

The email contained ominous statements about imminent danger, references to advanced military technology, and allegations of government cover-ups related to war crimes.

According to Shoemate, Livelsberger’s email mentioned “gravitic propulsion systems” and claimed that both the U.S. and China had been covertly deploying this technology.

A “gravitic propulsion system” refers to a hypothetical propulsion technology that would use the force of gravity to propel a spacecraft or vehicle, essentially manipulating gravitational fields to achieve movement without the need for traditional propellant, considered a highly theoretical concept with no proven working technology currently available.

The email further alleged misconduct during a 2019 U.S. military operation in Afghanistan, where civilian casualties were reportedly downplayed or covered up.

“I don’t know what that is, but I checked his credentials on LinkedIn. That was the first thing I did—I went to his LinkedIn page. The first thing I noticed was that all of his bona fides were in place. He has all the UAS training from the use of SOC and everything else. So, I said, ‘Okay, at least the guy knows what he’s talking about with drones,’” Shoemate told Former Navy SEAL/CIA Shawn Ryan.

“That was a very rough dig into the guy, but my issue was that I couldn’t validate or verify any of this information. I told him that. Now, how I responded to him was in a subsequent email. I said, ‘This is obviously a very big deal, but I don’t have anything to verify this information with.”