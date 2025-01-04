The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) held a gripping press conference on Friday, releasing shocking new details from the investigation into this week’s explosion at Trump Hotel Las Vegas.

Authorities unveiled excerpts from texts and notes discovered on the devices of suspect Matthew Livelsberger.

Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren took the podium, detailing a chilling manifesto that Livelsberger left behind.

The notes, laden with political grievances and existential despair, suggest a man deeply embittered by what he saw as America’s “terminal illness” under “weak and feckless leadership.”

In one excerpt from the note application on Livelsberger’s device, he writes:

“Fellow service members, veterans, and all Americans, TIME TO WAKE UP! We are being led by weak and feckless leadership who only serve to enrich themselves.”

He continues with grievances spanning political corruption, societal decay, and personal struggles. But it’s the second note that delivered an even darker revelation:

“We are the United States of America, the best country and people to ever exist. But right now, we are terminally ill and headed towards collapse. This was not a terrorist attack; it is a wake-up call. Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence. What better way to get my point across than a stunt with fireworks and explosives? Why did I personally do it now? I need to cleanse my mind of the brothers I’ve lost and relieve myself of the burden of the lives I took.”

“I’d like to just also expand on that and emphasize that these are just excerpts. In there, he does offer additional information that varies on the spectrum in terms of political grievances, issues about the conflicts elsewhere—not here—domestic issues, societal issues, and a variety of other things, including personal challenges as well,” said Assistant Sheriff Dori Koren.

“We are intending to release those initial letters so people can understand, as best they can, what the person’s thought process was at one point in time. However, please understand there is still a lot more content to go through, and that may change. There may be a lot more information that we recover that either explains more or shows a change in mindset at different times.”

“We still have a large volume of data to go through and a lot of content to go through. As you know, with any one of our devices, there’s thousands, if not millions, of videos, photos, documents, web history, and all of those things that need to be analyzed.”

Below is the full message, in which he calls on people to rally behind President Trump, Elon Musk, and RFK Jr.

We are the United States of America, the best country people to ever exist! But right now we are terminally ill and headed toward collapse. We are crumbling because of a lack of self respect, morales, and respect for others. Greed and gluttony has consumed us. The top 1% decided long ago they weren’t going to bring everyone else with them. You are cattle to them. We have strayed from family values and corrupted our minds and I am a prime example of having it all but it never being enough. A lot of us are just sitting around waiting to die. No sunlight, no steps, no fresh air, no hope. Our children are addicted to screens by the age of two. We are filling our bodies with processed foods. Our population is too fat to join the military yet we are facing a war with China, Russia, North Korea and Iran before 2030. We must take these actions if we are going to make it past the next few years in one piece: We must end the war in Ukraine with negotiated settlement. It is the only way. Focus on strength and winning. Masculinity is good and men must be leaders. Strength is a deterrent and fear is the product. Weeded out those in our government and military who do not idealize #2. The income inequality in this country and cost-of-living is outrageous. The number of homeless on our street is embarrassing and disgusting. Have some pride and take care of this. Stop obsessing over diversity. We are all diverse and DEl is a cancer. Thankfully we rejected the DEl candidate and will have a real President instead of Weekend at Bernie’s. We must move on from the culture of weakness and self enrichment perpetuated by our senior political and military leaders. We are done with the blatant corruption. Our soldiers are done fighting wars without end states or clear objectives. This was not a terrorist attack, it was a wake up call. Americans only pay attention to spectacles and violence. What better way to get my point across than a stunt with fireworks and explosives? Why did I personally do it now? I needed to cleanse my mind of the brothers l’ve lost and relieve myself of the burden of the lives I took. Consider this last sunset of ’24 and my actions the end of our sickness and a new chapter of health for our people. Rally around the Trump, Musk, Kennedy, and ride this wave to the highest hegemony for all Americans! We are second to no one. Fellow Servicemembers, Veterans, and all Americans, TIME TO WAKE UP! We are being led by weak and feckless leadership who only serve to enrich themselves. Military and vets move on DC starting now. Militias facilitate and augment this activity. Occupy every major road along fed buildings and the campus of fed buildings by the hundreds of thousands. Lock the highways around down with semis right after everybody gets in. Hold until the purge is complete. Try peaceful means first, but be prepared to fight to get the Dems out of the fed government and military by any means necessary. They all must go and a hard reset must occur for our country to avoid collapse. -MSG Matt Livelsberger 18Z, 10th Special Forces Group

BREAKING: Las Vegas Metro police release more letters from bomber Matthew Livelsberger where he tells Americans to “rally around” Donald Trump, Elon Musk and RFK Jr. https://t.co/RKxmEd5PFv pic.twitter.com/V7AN110STN — David Charns (@davidcharns) January 3, 2025

FBI agent Spencer Evans also announced during the press conference that they have “strong evidence” suggesting Matthew Livelsberger authored and sent the email manifesto circulating online, which references gravitic propulsion systems, U.S. military misconduct, and a veiled threat of violence.

The manifesto first became public after Sam Shoemate, an intelligence officer and retired Chief Warrant Officer 2 (US Army), revealed he had received an email from Livelsberger just days before the explosion during an interview with former Navy SEAL and CIA operator Shawn Ryan.

[Editor’s note: This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.com]