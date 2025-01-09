(POST MILLENNIAL) – As wildfires in and around Los Angeles continue to grow, the county has been criticized for sending extra firefighting equipment to Ukraine.

Just months after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022, hoses, nozzles, helmets, body armor, bunker gear, and other personal protective equipment were sent over to the Eastern European country, which is still in the midst of a war against Russia two years later.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department was reached out to by the “First-in Fire Foundation” and worked with LA County, LA City Fire, and the National Guard to collect extra surplus gear that was sitting in storage, per ABC 7. Then-LA County Fire Chief Daryl Osby said at the time, “We are extremely proud to help our brothers and sister firefighters in Ukraine because we know how dangerous it is to fight fires with full gear. We’ve never experienced doing it in a war. So whatever we can do to assist them, to enable them to protect the lives and property of their fellow citizens, we’re on board.”