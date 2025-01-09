Los Angeles officials KNEW they were unprepared to defend city from wildfires

By Bob Unruh

Officials in the city of Los Angeles knew they and their fire department personnel were unprepared to defend the city from wildfires.

A letter from Fire Chief Kristin Crowly had warned city officials, including Mayor Karen Bass, a Democrat, only last month about the problem that threatens lives, property and the city itself.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

The letter warned the budget cuts on the fire department, imposed by the city during a time period when it was fulling embracing spending plans for “diversity” and the like, have “severely limited the department’s capacity to prepare for, train for, and respond to large-scale emergencies including wildfires.”

Multiple deaths already have been confirmed and hundreds, probably thousands, of homes and businesses have been lost to at least half a dozen fires that have raged, aggravated by high winds, over the last week.

A Twitchy report said the letter makes Bass, who recently returned from a trip to Africa she was on as her city burned, look even worse.

“While our pals on the Left are screeching about climate change being at fault for the devastating fires we’re all watching in California in real-time, the reality of the situation and how badly LA has and other affected areas have been managed and cared for is becoming more and more obvious. From refusing to utilize water to protect some minnow, to slashing the budgets, Mayor Karen Bass has made some horrible decisions compounded by Gavin Newsom being one of if not the worst governor in the country,” the report said.

“When priorities are as off as Bass’s and Newsom’s unfortunately that spells disaster for their people. And guess what? A letter from L.A. Fire Chief Kristin Crowley written JUST LAST MONTH shows even she knew there was a problem. Bass was so concerned she took a trip to Ghana.”

I Love America News had reported that fire hydrants ran dry, leaving firefighters without their most critical resource to battle the recent blazes.

And video confirmed that those fighting fires were resorting to carrying water to the fires in handbags in valiant attempts to protect property.

Bass, on returning from her trip to Africa, froze when asked about the situation.

Bob Unruh

Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially. Read more of Bob Unruh's articles here.


PoliticsU.S.WND News Center

Leave a Comment