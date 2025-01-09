Officials in the city of Los Angeles knew they and their fire department personnel were unprepared to defend the city from wildfires.

A letter from Fire Chief Kristin Crowly had warned city officials, including Mayor Karen Bass, a Democrat, only last month about the problem that threatens lives, property and the city itself.

The letter warned the budget cuts on the fire department, imposed by the city during a time period when it was fulling embracing spending plans for “diversity” and the like, have “severely limited the department’s capacity to prepare for, train for, and respond to large-scale emergencies including wildfires.”

Multiple deaths already have been confirmed and hundreds, probably thousands, of homes and businesses have been lost to at least half a dozen fires that have raged, aggravated by high winds, over the last week.

A Twitchy report said the letter makes Bass, who recently returned from a trip to Africa she was on as her city burned, look even worse.

“While our pals on the Left are screeching about climate change being at fault for the devastating fires we’re all watching in California in real-time, the reality of the situation and how badly LA has and other affected areas have been managed and cared for is becoming more and more obvious. From refusing to utilize water to protect some minnow, to slashing the budgets, Mayor Karen Bass has made some horrible decisions compounded by Gavin Newsom being one of if not the worst governor in the country,” the report said.

“When priorities are as off as Bass’s and Newsom’s unfortunately that spells disaster for their people. And guess what? A letter from L.A. Fire Chief Kristin Crowley written JUST LAST MONTH shows even she knew there was a problem. Bass was so concerned she took a trip to Ghana.”

I Love America News had reported that fire hydrants ran dry, leaving firefighters without their most critical resource to battle the recent blazes.

And video confirmed that those fighting fires were resorting to carrying water to the fires in handbags in valiant attempts to protect property.

The Los Angeles Fire Department is using handbags to collect water to throw on the fires.

Bass, on returning from her trip to Africa, froze when asked about the situation.

