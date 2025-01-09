Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP) officials raked in enormous taxpayer-funded paychecks before its fire hydrants ran dry in the fight against massive fires in the area, according to analysis by OpenTheBooks, a government transparency organization.

Eight of the top ten highest-paid city officials in Los Angeles work for the LADWP, according to OpenTheBooks’ analysis. The department saw “scores” of the fire hydrants in its purview run dry overnight as firefighters tried to contain raging fires that have destroyed hundreds of buildings and continue to be out of control, according to The Los Angeles Times.

“We had a tremendous demand on our system in the Palisades. We pushed the system to the extreme,” LADWP CEO Janisse Quiñones said Wednesday. “Four times the normal demand was seen for 15 hours straight, which lowered our water pressure.”

Quiñones took the top job at LADWP in May 2024, landing a salary of $750,000, according to local outlet ABC7. Her compensation package marks a major step up from her predecessor, and Los Angeles City Council officials stated at the time that the higher salary was necessary to attract high-quality talent from the private sector, particularly because of the challenge of meeting green energy targets.

Quiñones is far from the only LADWP employee making big money.

LADWP Load Dispatcher Mark Chambers took home a whopping $857,458 in total compensation — which includes salary, overtime and other pay— in 2023, while fellow load dispatcher Kenneth McCrank made nearly $787,000 that same year, according to OpenTheBooks. Gary Carivau, an electrical services manager for LADWP, raked in more than $782,000 in 2023.

Elsewhere in the department, electric distribution mechanic William Santana made $763,675 in 2023, followed closely by LADWP Senior Electrical Repair Supervisor Jason Contreras and his $763,195 in compensation for the same year, according to OpenTheBooks.

Gregory Martin — an electric distribution mechanic supervisor for the department — took home just over $740,000 in 2023, according to OpenTheBooks. LADWP Labor Supervisor Brad Weller rounded out the top ten list by making $606,095 in 2023.

Democratic Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who has been criticized for being out of the country when the crisis exploded, made just over $300,000 in 2023, making her the second-highest paid mayor in California, according to OpenTheBooks. Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Kristin Crowley — who pushed diversity initiatives inside the department for years before this week’s catastrophic fires broke out — made nearly $440,000 in 2023.

LADWP did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

