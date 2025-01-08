(FOX NEWS) — The U.S. Capitol Police stopped and arrested a man on Wednesday who attempted to carry a machete into the Capitol Visitor Center (CVC) in Washington, D.C., hours before President-elect Trump was expected to meet with Senate Republicans on Capitol Hill.

The Capitol Police said in a social media post that the incident happened just after 2 p.m., when officers working at a security screening at the CVC’s north doors spotted a machete in the man’s bag.

USCP Stops, Arrests Man with Machete & Knives at Security Screening: https://t.co/l3CPimfyAt pic.twitter.com/S1zRwt3vg4 — The U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) January 8, 2025

The X-ray machine was stopped as the bag went through, then police arrested the man before securing the machete.