Fox News host Mark Levin criticized the Supreme Court Friday for not halting President-elect Donald Trump’s sentencing, saying “they got played” by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

New York Judge Juan Merchan sentenced Trump to an “unconditional discharge” Friday, officially entering the president-elect’s conviction on 34 counts of falsifying business records. Levin singled out Chief Justice John Roberts and Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett for blame over the court’s 5-4 ruling, saying they legitimized a “corrupt process,” and the high court missed a chance to issue a final ruling on the case instead of having to address it again in the future.

“This will be remembered as an absolute injustice from the beginning. Now, I haven’t been able to listen much because I was at the doctor, to some of the commentary but I would say that interlocutory appeals and the New York system and they don’t normally take them and so forth is all quite true,” Levin told “America’s Newsroom” co-hosts Bill Hemmer and Dana Perino. “The problem here, and I think the four other justices on the court, originalists, understood it, was crucial the Supreme Court take up this case the way they took up Bush versus Gore because it is the most extraordinarily outrageous case in modern times.”

“You have three great lawyers telling you over and over again why that’s the case. You’re stuck in a legal system that is, for whatever reason highly corrupt, highly partisan. But the Supreme Court had a responsibility to defend the Supreme Court, to defend the federal judiciary, to defend the federal constitution,” Levin continued. “You have an elected left-wing bomb throwing prosecutor, you have a completely rogue state judge at every step he orchestrated this thing just as he orchestrated today’s abomination. Four justices clearly wanted to take up this case. They had enough reason to do it. The arguments were laid out not just by President Trump’s lawyers but also by former attorney general Meese’s lawyers, he filed an amicus brief.”

Roberts and Barrett joined Associate Justices Elena Kagan, Ketanji Brown Jackson and Sonia Sotomayor in rejecting Trump’s emergency appeal Thursday.

“This court, if it had Rehnquist as the chief justice or had Scalia on this court it would have been a six-three, taken the case and fixed it. What do I mean by fixed it? Depending on what the state appellate courts do, this case is going back to the Supreme Court,” Levin said. “Now, what’s the Supreme Court going to say? We aren’t going to take it? Of course they’ll take it. What will they say then?”

Appellate courts in New York also declined to halt the sentencing hearing. A Manhattan jury found Trump guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records on May 30.

“They effectively gave their imprimatur to the process. The process. They said let the process play out. That’s all we know from this order, three sentences or whatever it is,” Levin continued. “Let the process play out. No, you don’t let a corrupt process that these gentleman have been talking about from beginning to end play out, particularly when you are talking about an incoming president of the United States where the appellate process for this corrupt process will be going on while he is president of the United States. So, this court had an extraordinary responsibility like it rarely does to set this straight. And now the precedent is set.”

