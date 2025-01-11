Texas State Rep. Brian Harrison announced on X this morning that his office had “just confirmed that the Planned Parenthood official who was hired as Medical Director of the Texas Medical Board is no longer in that role.”

WE WON! My office just confirmed that the Planned Parenthood official who was hired as Medical Director of the Texas Medical Board is no longer in that role. Grateful for everyone who joined the call to end this insanity after we exposed it 10 days ago. There should be an… — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) January 8, 2025



Rep. Harrison added, “Grateful for everyone who joined the call to end this insanity after we exposed it 10 days ago. There should be an immediate investigation to determine how this happened and accountability for everyone involved.”

Shockingly, Dr. Robert Bredt had been the medical director for the Texas Medical Board for nearly as long as he was working for Planned Parenthood.

Prior to Bredt’s removal, Rep. Harrison had warned that he would file legislation to defund the Texas Medical Board if Bredt was not removed from his position on the board.

1/3/25: On Monday, a document from a legal filing revealed that the medical director of the Texas Medical Board, Dr. Robert Bredt, is employed by America’s abortion giant, Planned Parenthood. State representatives are now calling for him to be removed from the board.

Dr. Bredt has acted as medical director of the Texas Medical Board since 2012 and has been working for Planned Parenthood of South Texas Laboratory since 2011, overseeing the operation and administration of the lab. Induced abortion — the direct and intentional killing of preborn children — was legal in Texas through September 2021.

“Texans expect the Texas Medical Board to uphold the highest standards of ethics and impartiality,” said State Rep. Briscoe Cain. “The fact an individual responsible for regulating the practice of medicine in Texas also works for Planned Parenthood—a criminal organization that profits from murdering babies—stands in direct conflict with the laws of our nation and our state’s pro-life values. This is unacceptable. He must be fired.”

He added, “I’m calling on the Medical Board to terminate Dr. Robert Bredt’s employment immediately.”

REPRESENTATIVE BRISCOE CAIN CALLS ON THE TEXAS MEDICAL BOARD TO FIRE MEDICAL DIRECTOR ROBERT BREDT pic.twitter.com/tZPoERYOd3 — State Representative Briscoe Cain (@RepBriscoeCain) December 31, 2024

Cain argued that Planned Parenthood “violates federal statutes that outlaw the shipment and receipt of abortion drugs and abortion-related paraphernalia” and that the board should fire Bredt to “preserve its credibility and the public’s trust.”

According to the website of Planned Parenthood South Texas, its staff “can’t provide abortion” but will “provide… pregnancy evaluation (ultrasounds for pregnancy dating), and patient navigation to help connect [women] to … out-of-state abortion care.” The Comstock Act prohibits the mailing and importation of “[e]very article, instrument, substance, drug, medicine, or thing which is advertised or described in a manner calculated to lead another to use or apply it for producing abortion…”

If this Planned Parenthood official is not removed soon, I will file legislation to cut all funding to the Texas Medical Board. Texas needs bold leadership. I will not tolerate a literal abortionist being the top regulator of doctors and nurses in our great, pro-life state! https://t.co/Nq1NyH3SbQ — Brian Harrison (@brianeharrison) January 1, 2025

State Rep. Brian Harrison has written to Gov. Greg Abbott, urging him to “immediately remove this individual” from the state medical board and to ensure that no other Planned Parenthood employees are “employed by any state agency, including in advisory roles.”

If Bredt is not removed, Harrison threatened to file legislation to defund the Texas Medical Board.

“Texas needs bold leadership,” Harrison wrote on X. “I will not tolerate a literal abortionist being the top regulator of doctors and nurses in our great, pro-life state!”

Bredt is certified by the American Board of Pathology. Though it is unclear to what extent his work with Planned Parenthood involved induced abortion before the enactment of the Texas Heartbeat Act on September 1, 2021, working at the Planned Parenthood lab while abortion was legal in Texas makes him complicit in the induced abortions of innocent children.

“Having someone with a leadership role at a criminal organization such as Planned Parenthood simultaneously serving in a prominent regulatory position erodes public trust and creates an undeniable conflict of interest,” said Cain. “Anyone associated with Planned Parenthood has no place overseeing the medical profession in the Lone Star State.”

