Outgoing U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday defended his
persecution aggressive prosecution of Trump supporters who merely walked through the Capitol on January 6, 2021.
Garland released a statement ahead of Congress’s certification of the 2024 election.
More than 1,500 January 6ers – many nonviolent, first time offenders – have been charged by Merrick Garland’s DOJ in the last four years.
Biden’s DOJ hunted down MAGA grandmothers and other non-violent offenders and threw them in the DC gulag.
Merrick Garland defended his actions and told a whopper of a lie about DC Metro and Capitol police officers.
“On this day, four years ago, police officers were brutally assaulted while bravely defending the United States Capitol. They were punched, tackled, tased, and attacked with chemical agents that burned their eyes and skin. Today, I am thinking of the officers who still bear the scars of that day as well as the loved ones of the five officers who lost their lives in the line of duty as a result of what happened to them on January 6, 2021,” Garland said.
Not one police officer died in the line of duty on January 6, 2021.
“January 6 was a violent attack on the law enforcement officers defending the Capitol, and it was an unprecedented attack on a cornerstone of our system of government — the peaceful transfer of power from one administration to the next,” Garland said.
He continued, “Over the past four years, our prosecutors, FBI agents, investigators, and analysts have conducted one of the most complex, and most resource-intensive investigations in the Justice Department’s history.”
Garland boasted about locking up more than 1,500 Trump supporters.
“They have analyzed massive amounts of physical and digital data, identified and arrested hundreds of people who took part in unlawful conduct that day, and initiated prosecutions and secured convictions across a wide range of criminal conduct. We have now charged more than 1,500 individuals for crimes that occurred on January 6, as well as in the days and weeks leading up to the attack,” he said.
Merrick Garland absurdly claimed his prosecutors, who ignored the Supreme Court’s ruling on the 1512(c)(2) obstruction charge.
“The public servants of the Justice Department have sought to hold accountable those criminally responsible for the January 6 attack on our democracy with unrelenting integrity. They have conducted themselves in a manner that adheres to the rule of law and honors our obligation to protect the civil rights and civil liberties of everyone in this country,” Garland said.
“I am proud of them, and I am grateful to them for them for the work they have done and the sacrifices they have made over the last four years to seek accountability for the January 6 attack on the Capitol,” he concluded.
This article originally appeared on The Gateway Pundit.