Outgoing U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Monday defended his persecution aggressive prosecution of Trump supporters who merely walked through the Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Garland released a statement ahead of Congress’s certification of the 2024 election.

More than 1,500 January 6ers – many nonviolent, first time offenders – have been charged by Merrick Garland’s DOJ in the last four years.

Biden’s DOJ hunted down MAGA grandmothers and other non-violent offenders and threw them in the DC gulag.

Merrick Garland defended his actions and told a whopper of a lie about DC Metro and Capitol police officers.

“On this day, four years ago, police officers were brutally assaulted while bravely defending the United States Capitol. They were punched, tackled, tased, and attacked with chemical agents that burned their eyes and skin. Today, I am thinking of the officers who still bear the scars of that day as well as the loved ones of the five officers who lost their lives in the line of duty as a result of what happened to them on January 6, 2021,” Garland said.

Not one police officer died in the line of duty on January 6, 2021.