WASHINGTON, D.C. — With his old hair starting to wear out, House Speaker Mike Johnson called the LEGO company to order a new set of hair today.

While Johnson has been pleased with the current set of hair, the piece has accumulated scratches and was beginning to rotate too easily on his head.

“Yes, standard size,” said Johnson as he spoke to a LEGO representative. “I’ll go ahead and order two, so I can have a spare. No, I think I’ll keep my current pants, they’re doing fine. Have you made a LEGO gavel, by the way?”