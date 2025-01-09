Former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo attended a conference at the headquarters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran, or NCRI, in Paris along with Maryam Rajavi, leader of the Iranian Resistance organization. In his speech, referring to the fall of Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, Pompeo stated, “Now is the time for optimism for the people of Iran. The regime is undoubtedly at its weakest point.”

Noting that he was not speaking officially on behalf of the upcoming Trump administration, Pompeo added, “However, I am confident that the maximum pressure campaign will resume, marking the beginning of the end for the malicious regime and a step to help the people of Iran.”

A year of defeats for the Iranian regime

The past year was full of heavy and unprecedented defeats for the Iranian regime. There was a widespread boycott of both the parliamentary and presidential elections. More young people joined the Resistance Units, and their activities expanded. Even inside prisons – where the Iranian dictator exercises absolute control – female prisoners nevertheless staged protests and chanted slogans such as “Death to the dictator.”

The regime is currently facing a crippled economy, 40% inflation, widespread poverty and massive systemic financial corruption, especially among commanders within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a primary branch of Iran’s armed forces. Rifts within the regime’s loyal forces, particularly the IRGC, are on the rise.

Under such circumstances, the regime’s main proxy force, Hezbollah in Lebanon, suffered severe blows. Ultimately, the main pillar of Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei’s regional strategy, the Assad dictatorship in Syria, collapsed in the final months of 2024. Now, Khamenei faces the real possibility of a popular uprising against his rule.

At one time, IRGC commanders proudly proclaimed, “Iran’s influence extends from Iran, Iraq, and Syria to the Mediterranean Sea.” They referred to Syria as Iran’s “35th province.” However, events in Syria exposed the fragility of the regime’s forces. At the beginning of the battles in Aleppo, the regime had over 30 bases in the region. Yet, as soon as opposition forces launched their attacks, the regime’s forces rapidly disintegrated.

As one media outlet reported, “350 opposition fighters entered Aleppo, and 30,000 members of government forces and Iranian loyalist forces fled without any resistance, destroyed their positions, and left the area. Similar situations occurred across Syria.”

The fall of Assad and the weakness of the Iranian regime

In her speech at the conference, Maryam Rajavi highlighted the regime’s weakness, stating, “What happened in Syria clearly reflects the regime’s frailty. If the regime were strong and stable within Iran and not surrounded by the people’s anger, it might have been able to remain in Syria and protect its most important ally.”

Pompeo emphasized this reality, stating, “The speed at which the Assad regime fell showed the world that the Ayatollah’s era is over.”

Khamenei’s mistake: The October 7 War

In 2023, when Khamenei ignited the flames of a destructive war on Oct. 7, he made a grave mistake. However, he felt compelled to take this action so as to delay the threat of domestic uprisings within Iran by creating an external war.

Despite suffering significant defeats, the Iranian regime continues to follow the same path.

Rajavi believes there is only one solution to end the regime’s influence in the region, halt its nuclear and missile programs, and force it to stop torturing and executing Iranian youth: “The regime must be overthrown by the Iranian people and their Resistance.”

Recognition of Iran’s resistance and the role of the resistance units

Rajavi calls on the international community to “recognize the Iranian people’s struggle to overthrow the regime and the rebellious youth’s fight against the IRGC. Recognizing the struggle of the Iranian Resistance and its Resistance Units is an essential part of a firm policy against the mullahs’ regime.”

Pompeo likewise emphasized that the Iranian Resistance’ roadmap for overthrowing the regime does not rely primarily on the U.S. or any other country. Rather, he said, “This roadmap depends on the Iranian people, the organized resistance network inside the country, and the Resistance Units across the country.”

Pompeo concluded his remarks with a message for the Iranian people and the Resistance Units fighting on behalf of everyone: “Keep your focus on the IRGC. The United States and the pressure campaign will return, making the regime even more fragile. You, the Resistance, are on the right path.”