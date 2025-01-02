The Houston mosque reportedly attended by terrorist Shamsud Din Jabbar, who killed 15 and injured dozens more in a truck rampage early New Year’s Day, has told its members to shun questions from the FBI and refer them instead to the radical CAIR organization.

A statement from Masjid Bilal ISGH, a mosque in Houston, said, after the attack, “Assalamu Alaikum brothers and sisters. I’m sure many of you have heard about the tragic events that took place in New Orleans this morning that are now being classified as an ‘act of terror’ by the FBI.

“I want to emphasize the importance of everyone to stay very vigilant and aware of your surroundings. The safety of our community is the most important thing.”

It continued, “If anyone is contacted by the media, it is very important that you do not respond. If approached by the FBI and a response is necessary, please refer to CAIR and ISGH. It is crucial that we stay united at this time as we condemn these terrible acts. Please stay safe.”

It is signed off by JazakAllahu Khairun, “Masjid Bilal Management.”

CAIR is the radicals Council on American-Islamic Relations and ISGH is the Islamic Society of Greater Houston.

NEW⚡️ The Houston mosque, potentially linked to the New Orleans terrorist, has urged members to avoid cooperating with the FBI without first consulting CAIR, an organization known for its controversial connections. “It’s crucial that we stay united at this time.” pic.twitter.com/4DgohxUu7X — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 2, 2025

Jabbar, 42, was discharged from the Army Reserve in 2020 and a report at the Gateway Pundit explained he “converted to Islam before spiraling into erratic behavior, according to family members who spoke with far-left New York Times.”

“Dwayne Marsh, married to Jabbar’s ex-wife, noted the suspect’s increasingly bizarre actions, including cutting his hair drastically and displaying erratic behavior that prompted them to restrict his access to his daughters,” the report said.

Law enforcement continues to investigate the motive for the horrific mass murder on Bourbon Street even as authorities have confirmed the terror aspect of the crime.