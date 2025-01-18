MSNBC panelist and Futuro Media founder Maria Hinojosa said Friday that voters are simply “believing” the economy is poor under President Joe Biden due to the constant negative narrative they are told.

Throughout his 2024 campaign, President-elect Donald Trump said he would bring back a strong economy, as many Americans polled said the issue was one of their top concerns before heading to the ballot box in November. On “The ReidOut,” Hinojosa was asked if she believed Americans were still concerned about “the price of eggs” over the “fragility of democracy,” to which she said economists had told her Biden’s economy is “great.”

“So Michael, in my reporting all of last year, what became clear, right, was that it was about the economy, the economy, the economy. Speaking with economists over last year, they were like, this is a great economy, but people are believing the narrative that they’re being told that, ‘This is a disastrous economy. It’s a disastrous economy,’” Hinojosa said.

“So people are expecting, because they have believed this rhetoric of, ‘I’m going to take care of everything, and I will lower the price of eggs.’ What we do know is that building detention camps, right? Seeing screaming children who are being taken from their mothers or fathers, all of that is going to have no impact on the question of the economy,” Hinojosa said. “So I don’t think that Donald Trump is going to have a lot of wiggle room in terms of the time that those voters are going to give him.”

Despite concerns from voters, Biden told CNN in May 2024 that the data regarding his economy had been “wrong all along” and said that people are “personally in good shape.”

“We’ve already turned it around … the polling data has been wrong all along,” Biden told the outlet. “They think the nation’s not in good shape, but they’re personally in good shape.”

By May 2024, data from an ABC News/Ipsos poll showed that both the economy and rising prices due to inflation were among voters’ top concerns, with each issue reaching more than 80% when asked how important they would be in deciding a candidate for the presidential election. The survey also said that 70% of Americans at the time believed the economic conditions in the U.S. were poor, with 53% expressing dissatisfaction with their personal financial situation.

Following Trump’s win in November, a post-election poll conducted by CBS News/YouGov found that 50% of voters believe America’s best days are ahead, while 39% say their best days are in the past and 11% think they are happening now.

