JERUSALEM – Elon Musk is using the time he has before officially starting his role as co-head of the Department of Governmental Efficiency in the U.S. to maintain the pressure on Labor leaders – both past and present – in the United Kingdom over the national disgrace of the largely Pakistani Muslim rape gangs, which targeted thousands – potentially hundreds of thousands – of white working-class girls and young women.

Musk has called for the United Kingdom’s current Prime Minister and Leader of the Labor Party Sir Keir Starmer, who was a former director of Public Prosecutions from 2008-2013, to be jailed for his role what the Tesla CEO clearly views – along with millions of others – as one of the most shameful events in recent British history.

However, he was not done there, and took aim at Britain’s former Prime Minister and Chancellor of The Exchequer under Tony Blair’s government, Gordon Brown. When Blair resigned as PM in 2007, it was under Brown’s leadership that Starmer was the most senior lawyer in the country.

Prison for Starmer https://t.co/6RxIyGnYkG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 6, 2025

On Monday, Starmer responded to Musk’s posts on X, denouncing them as “poison for the far right.” He accused people such as Musk and those supporting Tommy Robinson of spreading “lies and misinformation” as far and as wide as possible, alleging they were “not interested in the victims,” but rather being out for themselves. He added they were “not interested in justice… these are people who are trying to get some vicarious thrill from street violence, which people like Tommy Robinson promote.”

Keir Starmer has issued an official statement to Elon Musk regarding the grooming gangs, in which he denounced Musk’s comments as “poison of the far right” and “lies and misinformation”. He tries to claim credit for tackling the grooming gang issue “head on”, praising his own… pic.twitter.com/OLo0iIVopp — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 6, 2025

Earlier, Musk retweeted an X post from account called “Basil the Great,” which showed a picture of a younger Brown with a direct quote from a Home Office memo circulated at the time the then-prime minister was in power. Above it he wrote but one word, “Disgrace.”

“We believe they have made an informed choice about their sexual behavior and therefore it is not for your police officers to get involved.” This was backed up with the reemergence of a video of ex-police officer Dion Miller, explaining exactly this in a short clip. In yet another X post, Musk accused Brown of committing “an unforgivable crime against the British people.”

Ex Police Officer Dion Miller stating that former Prime Minister Gordon Brown sent a letter to all Police Forces re the Grooming gangs. They were told not to get involved pic.twitter.com/wwnA58Iz50 — (@jomickane) January 5, 2025

Last week, Musk criticized Starmer for the first time over his handling of the issue, including expressing his dismay at the Labor government’s refusal to acquiesce to the establishment of a public inquiry. This message was actually delivered by Labor’s safeguarding minister (whatever that is supposed to be) Jess Phillips, with Musk accusing Starmer of being “complicit in the rape of Britain.”

Nigel Farage, the Reform U.K. party MP for Clacton, who was involved in his own spat with Musk despite defending the billionaire, over the former’s remark he should be replaced as his faction’s leader, claimed Starmer had ignored a whistleblower, who had tried to present him with clear evidence of the scale of the problem. Farage pledged a national inquiry to investigate these horrific crimes if his party was to win the next general election.

One of the people who has managed to bring this issue to the fore after years of trying is Maggie Oliver, another former police officer – a detective – who resigned from Greater Manchester Police in 2012. She also pointed the finger at the prime minister, adding both the Conservatives and Labor were to blame.

Please read And please demand change, and criminal accountability for SENIOR LEADERS and public servants who fail in their duty to protect children , who “shoot the messengers” and then protect the establishment and defend the indefensible …..#together #truth #justice #cse… — Maggie Oliver (@MaggieOliverUK) January 5, 2025

Whether Musk should embroil himself in U.K. national politics is somewhat of a moot point. He has an enormous platform and is helping to shine a bright light – the heat of which clearly makes the British Prime Minister incredibly uncomfortable – on an issue, which both sides of the aisle have made toxic, a political third-rail, only touched at one’s own peril.

However, Starmer’s rejoinder that Musk is pandering to the far-right is to use a British idiom, “weak tea.” In some ways, the fact this issue has been hushed up by both Labor and the Conservatives for decades, gives the lie to this particular line of argument.

For a premier seemingly in as much political difficulty as Starmer is, it would likely serve him better to come up with a more muscular defense of why there should not be a public inquiry, rather than hurling epithets at the world’s richest man.