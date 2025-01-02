The New Orleans terrorist, Shamsud Din Jabbar, being blamed now for the deaths of 15 and injuries to dozens after he drove a truck through the crowded streets of New Orleans early New Year’s Day, had wanted to harm his family too.

But he backed off because he was concerned that the horror over that news would overshadow what he called the “war between believers & disbelievers.”

Evidence is showing that the onetime soldier was radicalized into Islam, and was taking the Quran’s instructions to destroy those who don’t follow Islam’s ideologies literally.

JUST IN: New Orleans terror attack suspect Shamsud-Din Jabbar intended to kill his family but was concerned media attention wouldn’t be focused on the “war between believers & disbelievers.” The FBI says Jabbar posted multiple videos online. Here are the new developments: -… pic.twitter.com/SevNM2eHnZ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 2, 2025

Authorities now are confirming that Jabbar, who was shot and killed when he got out of the truck and started shooting at police and others, left multiple videos online in the hours before his murderous spree.

Reports said he posted five videos proclaiming his support for the terrorists of ISIS.

They also report he joined ISIS last year, provided a will and testimony, and more.