New Orleans terrorist wanted to kill his family, but backed off for agenda-driven reason

By Bob Unruh

Shamsud-Din Jabbar
Shamsud-Din Jabbar

The New Orleans terrorist, Shamsud Din Jabbar, being blamed now for the deaths of 15 and injuries to dozens after he drove a truck through the crowded streets of New Orleans early New Year’s Day, had wanted to harm his family too.

But he backed off because he was concerned that the horror over that news would overshadow what he called the “war between believers & disbelievers.”

Evidence is showing that the onetime soldier was radicalized into Islam, and was taking the Quran’s instructions to destroy those who don’t follow Islam’s ideologies literally.

Get the hottest, most important news stories on the Internet – delivered FREE to your inbox as soon as they break! Take just 30 seconds and sign up for WND's Email News Alerts!

Authorities now are confirming that Jabbar, who was shot and killed when he got out of the truck and started shooting at police and others, left multiple videos online in the hours before his murderous spree.

Reports said he posted five videos proclaiming his support for the terrorists of ISIS.

They also report he joined ISIS last year, provided a will and testimony, and more.

Bob Unruh

Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially. Read more of Bob Unruh's articles here.


Crime and PunishmentIslamWND News Center

Leave a Comment