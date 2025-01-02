(FOX WEATHER) – Investigations are ongoing as southern Kenya experienced falling debris from the sky around 3 p.m. on Monday. Fragments of space debris fell within a village in Makueni County, Kenya. The object was determined to be a separation ring from a rocket, weighing over 1,000 pounds and eight feet in diameter.

A separation ring is a part of a spacecraft. According to NASA, “Rockets typically come in stages, each optimized for different parts of the launch. When each stage has finished its part, it drops away, allowing the smaller remainder to continue on its journey.”

On Tuesday morning, Kenya Space Agency officials, alongside a multi-agency team were able to secure the area and recover the debris promptly.