WASHINGTON, D.C. — In a historic first, a current presidential cabinet nominee received an official military commendation, as Pete Hegseth was awarded the Silver Star for enduring a roomful of hysterical women during his Senate confirmation hearing.

In less than one full day of questioning before the Senate Armed Services Committee, Hegseth withstood a near-constant barrage from female Democratic senators, leaving witnesses amazed by his heroic display of courage and determination.

“A truly astounding example of toughness and bravery in the face of danger,” Republican Senator Eric Schmidt said. “I’ve heard a lot of inspiring stories over the years from combat veterans, but what we witnessed today was impressive. What Pete Hegseth endured today will go down in history books.”