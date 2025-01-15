Jan. 14, 2025: Pete Hegseth, President-elect Trump’s nominee for U.S. secretary of Defense, emerged from his Senate confirmation hearing on Jan. 14 with flying colors, having vexed Democrats who tried to impugn his personal character by alleging, among other things, that he went to work intoxicated.

Republican Oklahoma Sen. Markwayne Mullin called out Democrat senators’ alleged hypocrisy at the hearing as they attacked Hegseth, saying:

“Senator Kaine … starts bringing up the fact, what if you show up drunk to your job? How many senators have shown up drunk to vote at night?”

“Have any of you guys asked them to step down and resign from their job? And don’t tell me you haven’t seen it because I know you have. And how many senators do you know have gotten a divorce for cheating on their wives? Did you ask them to step down? No. But it’s for show. You guys make sure you make a big show and point out the hypocrisy because a man’s made a mistake. And you want to sit there and say he’s not qualified? Give me a joke.”

At the hearing’s conclusion, U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, a key vote for confirmation, said she would vote in favor of Hegseth.