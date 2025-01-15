A legal team from the Thomas More Society has asked the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump to pardon a number of pro-life advocates who were prosecuted – and jailed – by the outgoing officials of the Joe Biden regime.

The requests are for 21 individuals, and the documentation that was submitted outlines the specific facts of each case, including affirmations of their “upstanding personal and moral character.”

Included, too, are the reasons for the request, with an explanation about how the Biden Department of Justice weaponized the federal law, using the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act and a “Conspiracy Against Rights” provision to attack pro-lifers.

“With these requests for presidential pardons for 21 peaceful pro-life advocates, we urge President Trump to right the grievous wrongs of the Biden administration’s weaponization of the Department of Justice,” explained the organization’s senior counsel, Steve Crampton.

“These 21 peaceful pro-lifers, many of whom are currently imprisoned for bravely standing up for unborn life, are upstanding citizens and pillars of their communities. Through full and unconditional pardons for these pro-life advocates, President Trump has the chance to remedy the harm done to them and their families, deliver on his campaign promises, and repair trust in our constitutional order.”

The society reported noted the 21 include: Joan Bell, Coleman Boyd, Joel Curry, Jonathan Darnel, Eva Edl, Chester Gallagher, William Goodman, Dennis Green, Lauren Handy, Paulette Harlow, John Hinshaw, Heather Idoni, Jean Marshall, Fr. Fidelis Moscinski, Justin Phillips, Paul Place, Paul Vaughn, Bevelyn Beatty Williams, Calvin Zastrow, Eva Zastrow, and James Zastrow.

“We are hopeful that the second Trump administration will spell a new day for pro-life advocates who have faced FBI raids, federal prosecutions, and severe punishment for peacefully and courageously witnessing for life,” explained Peter Breen, the organization’s head of litigation.

“By acting on the requested presidential pardons, President Trump has a golden opportunity to not only stop the lawfare against peaceful pro-lifers, but to also undo some of the unprecedented damage of the Biden administration. Inside and outside the courtroom, Thomas More Society attorneys have seen up close the harm inflicted by the Biden DOJ’s weaponization the FACE Act. Today, we call on President Trump to pardon these peaceful pro-lifers and put an end to this government overreach.”

The report noted that Trump has, on several occasions already, “signaled his intent to pardon the pro-life advocates.

One comment was from a little over a year ago when he said he would review the cases “of every political prisoner who’s been unjustly persecuted by the Biden administration.”

Joe Biden has used the power of the presidential pardon liberally in just the past few weeks, prominently giving a get-out-of-jail free card to his son, Hunter, for any and all crimes he committed over the past 11 years.

Hunter Biden already had been convicted of multiple gun charges, and had pleaded guilty to a long list of tax evasion charges.

Joe Biden also has commuted the death sentences of dozens of convicted murderers, and some 1,500 other criminal case convicts.