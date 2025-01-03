A politician who was punished by her own political party for stating a scientific fact now is suing for damages.

A report in the Times reveals Natalie Bird is seeking £90,000 in damages from her own Liberal Democrats political coalition in the United Kingdom after officials punished her – by banning her from standing for office in 2029 – and calling her a “bigot.”

Her offense was to wear a shirt with the slogan: “Woman: adult human female.”

The report explained, “Natalie Bird has told a judge that activist members of Sir Ed Davey’s party targeted her because she expressed the gender-critical view that men cannot transition to become women.”

The single mother had been a candidate to represent Wakefield, and chose to pursue “safe spaces for vulnerable women” because of her own experiences with domestic abuse.

The name-calling erupted after she wore the shirt, and included a description of her as a “trans-exclusionary radical feminist,” and the party suspended her and then barred her from seeking election.

The report said, “Representatives of the party ‘conceded the claim’ this year.”

But it’s back in court as Bird seeks damages for “injury to feelings” because the party breached her membership contract and her rights.

Her lawyer said in the report she had been further attacked with “silencing, intimidating and bullying” because of her beliefs.

Those beliefs, the court case argues, are protected under the nation’s Equality Act 2010.

“Bird told the judge, Karen Walden-Smith, that she was removed as a prospective parliamentary candidate in 2019 and banned from standing for 10 years. Two senior Liberal Democrats have already admitted the party’s culpability and the amount of damages to be paid to Bird are being assessed,” the report said.

The party is accused of demonstrating “a pattern of behavior” of intentional shunning of Bird “for holding a view which she has every right to hold.”

The Christian Institute said Bird had been threatened by the party with exclusion if she “did not agree that ‘trans women are women,'” a popular catch phrase for those who support men calling themselves women if they choose.