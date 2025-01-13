PALM BEACH, Florida – What did two American presidents – Donald Trump and Barack Obama – say to each other at Thursday’s funeral for Jimmy Carter, another commander in chief?

While the official discussion remains a mystery, Trump on Sunday shared a hilarious dubbed version of the pair’s talk on Truth Social.

“Well, Mr. President,” Obama says at the outset of the spoof.

“For a second time,” Trump replies. “Barack, very nice to see you.”

“Congratulations,” Obama responds. “So how you doing?”

Trump: “A lot better now.”

Obama: “Yeah, I bet. [I] knew you’d win.”

Trump: “Oh really? Oh come on. Anyone could beat her.”

Obama: “[You] kidding me? I was just as appalled. You know what happened? He [Biden] just didn’t wanna leave.”

Trump: “I know.”

We finally got the lip reading pic.twitter.com/Eqm5v63CMh — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) January 11, 2025

Obama: “… Is what happened. I did what I could to help her. She was horrendous.”

Trump: “I know. You know what I realized? Hillary still hates me. So much. I know. She’ll never forgive me.

The camera then focuses on a stoic-looking Hillary Clinton at the funeral.

Trump: “We should meet to discuss things.”

Obama: “I think so too. We can definitely set something up. Let me know whatever works best for you.”

Trump: “Over golf? I was gonna fly back to Florida tomorrow for the golf.”

Obama: “OK.”

The video then displays the entrance of Vice President Kamala Harris into the funeral and being seated in front of Obama and Trump.

Obama: “Did you see that? She won’t even look at me.”

Trump: “Really? I was told, [by] some of her people, apparently she fell off the wagon?”

Obama: “I think she actually may have. Sure. And also she’s not really built for this. And that pressure. If you’re not built for it will do it.”

Some reaction to the parody included:

“This is priceless.”

“Wow hilarious I knew the news was gonna be great again.”

“I’m glad he posted that, I was curious what they were saying to each other!”

Meanwhile, Trump was not the only one sharing material from the Carter funeral over the weekend.

Kamala Harris on Saturday shared a Trump-less photo of the presidents at the event, saying:

“President Jimmy Carter loved our country. He lived his faith, served the people, and left the world better than he found it. President Carter’s many contributions will echo for generations to come.”

President Jimmy Carter loved our country. He lived his faith, served the people, and left the world better than he found it. President Carter’s many contributions will echo for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/xF96snw8hV — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) January 11, 2025

It’s called I do a little trolling pic.twitter.com/aFlTzXf4Lr — LauraleaMAGA (@ultramaga_1) January 12, 2025

