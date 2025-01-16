Not many American taxpayers would refuse this deal: Their boss says they can cut their work time by 20% and keep the same pay and benefits.

But likely not many would demand that.

But a coalition of “progressive” staff members on Capitol is making that exact demand, a plan that would cost taxpayers the same in salary and benefits but would dramatically reduce the work load, by giving those employees a 32-hour work week instead of 40.

The Washington Examiner has documented that the “Congressional Progressive Staff Association” has written to Congress to insist on less work for the same pay.

The letter claims the move would increase staff retention, prevent burnout and serve as a national model.

The Examiner said it obtained a copy of the letter that explains that congressional work is “demanding and intensive” because they have to draft legislation, and analyze it. And meet with people, and communicate with constituents.

The report explained, “The association is an official staff organization to advance the progressive movement and advocate for Capitol Hill employees. The group formed in 2021 and currently has a membership of over 1,500.”

The organization previously worked to orchestrate a $45,000 salary floor.

The letter complains some staff members already are looking for other jobs “earlier than they would in a more predictable and sustainable work environment.”

The move comes after leftists in Congress, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Rep. Mark Takano, D-Calif., have made similar proposals legislatively.

The staff association claimed, “Working 32 hours, employees have a more substantial reprieve from work and therefore are able to complete the same tasks in less time.”

Social media concluded that the association’s members were “tone-deaf and lazy.”

“Why not be bold and ask for a 0-hour workweek? I wonder how blue-collar Americans would feel about white-collar workers demanding a 32-hour workweek,” said Rep. Ritchie Torres, D-N.Y.