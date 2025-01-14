(BBC NEWS) — TikTok has called a report that China is considering allowing a sale of the social media company’s US operations to Elon Musk “pure fiction.”

The firm’s comments came in response to a report by Bloomberg that Chinese officials are weighing an option that could see its business in America being sold to the world’s richest person if the US Supreme Court upholds a ban on the app.

Supreme Court justices are due to rule on a law that set a 19 January deadline for TikTok to either sell its US operations or face a ban in the country.