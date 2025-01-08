Article III Project spokesman Mike Davis says now it’s time for the U.S. Supreme Court to “put on big-boy pants and end” the election interference that has occurred through a lawfare case against President-elect Donald Trump in the courtroom of New York judge Juan Merchan.

Merchan supervised the trial on charges created by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg who took business reporting misdemeanors and claimed they were felonies because they were in pursuit of another unidentified crime.

A leftist jury in Manhattan, a district that voted overwhelmingly against Trump, convicted him on 34 counts and Merchan has scheduled sentencing for Friday.

Trump now has appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to delay that.

Davis said, “The American people have heard all the bogus allegations and so-called evidence against President Trump. And they rendered their verdict on November 5th. It’s time for the Supreme Court of the United States to put on its big-boy pants and end the Biden Democrats’ unprecedented, republic-ending lawfare and election interference.

“We cannot allow America to devolve into a highly dangerous place where third-world prosecutors and judges in partisan hellholes can sentence the president-elect for non-crimes.”

The Washington Examiner reported Trump’s appeal seeks a postponment of the sentencing.

“President Trump’s legal team filed an emergency petition with the United States Supreme Court, asking the Court to correct the unjust actions by New York courts and stop the unlawful sentencing in the Manhattan D.A.’s Witch Hunt,” Trump spokesman and incoming White House communications director Steven Cheung said.

Trump’s legal team explains the sentencing at this time would disrupt his presidential transition and preparations for his Jan. 20 inauguration. Also being questioned is the validity of the guilty verdict itself.

Trump’s attorneys said, as president-elect, he should be immune from criminal proceedings, the report said.

“Forcing President Trump to prepare for a criminal sentencing in a felony case while he is preparing to lead the free world as President of the United States in less than two weeks imposes an intolerable, unconstitutional burden on him that undermines these vital national interests,” Trump’s team argued.

The Supreme Court has ordered New York officials to respond by Thursday.

WND has reported the case is being handled by a “deeply conflicted” Merchan.

The legacy media has styled the case the “hush money” case essentially because Trump’s organization labeled his payments to his then-lawyer as legal fees when some of the money went to a woman to keep quiet about an alleged affair, which both alleged participants have denied happened.

Cheung said when Merchan scheduled his sentencing, “Today’s order by the deeply conflicted, Acting Justice Merchan in the Manhattan DA Witch Hunt is a direct violation of the Supreme Court’s Immunity decision and other longstanding jurisprudence. This lawless case should have never been brought and the Constitution demands that it be immediately dismissed. President Trump must be allowed to continue the Presidential Transition process and to execute the vital duties of the presidency, unobstructed by the remains of this or any remnants of the Witch Hunts. There should be no sentencing, and President Trump will continue fighting against these hoaxes until they are all dead.”

ABC reported the case sentence will include an “unconditional discharge.”

The report said Merchan claimed such a ruling is the “most viable solution to ensure finality and allow Defendant to pursue his appellate options.”

Merchan, who analysts have suggested is thumbing his nose at the Supreme Court’s recent immunity ruling regarding the Trump cases, assumed the pulpit to lecture Trump over his “disdain for the third branch of government.”

He accused Trump of going to “great lengths to broadcast on social media and other forums his lack of respect for judges, juries, grand juries and the justice system as a whole.”

That “disdain” from Trump followed a years-long series of lawfare cases assembled by Democrats who appeared to be trying to jail him to keep him from running for the White House again.

For example, multiple charges were filed over the government documents Trump held after he left the presidency. However, federal prosecutors found Joe Biden liable for the same offense, but gave him a free pass for his actions. One jurisdiction even claimed an “organized crime” conspiracy involved Trump.

Merchan’s scheme to give Trump a “discharge” would mean there’s no penalty, but the conviction would remain on Trump’s record.

The conviction already is facing an appeal, with constitutional experts aligned in the opinion that the case ultimately will be thrown out.

WND previously has reported when Merchan insisted on keeping his case going, when other lawfare attacks were being dismissed, Trump wrote, “In a completely illegal, psychotic order, the deeply conflicted, corrupt, biased, and incompetent Acting Justice Juan Merchan has completely disrespected the United States Supreme Court, and its Historic Decision on Immunity. But even without Immunity, this illegitimate case is nothing but a Rigged Hoax. Merchan, who is a radical partisan, wrote an opinion that is knowingly unlawful, goes against our Constitution, and, if allowed to stand, would be the end of the Presidency as we know it. Merchan has so little respect for the Constitution that he is keeping in place an illegal gag order on me, your President and President-Elect, just so I cannot expose his and his family’s disqualifying and illegal conflicts….”

Then Merchan allowed the salacious testimony of a former porn star in his courtroom and the leftist jury in leftist Manhattan returned guilty verdicts to 34 counts.

Experts have noted the trial itself was “replete with layers of reversible error.”

