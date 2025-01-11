Topline: Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) released his 10th annual “Festivus” report on Dec. 23, cataloging just over $1 trillion wasted by the federal government in 2024.

Modeled after the “Wastebook” once published by the late Sen. Tom Coburn, Paul’s compendium cites 161 different sources to expose some of the most head-scratching government grants and contracts of the past year.

Key facts: Paul’s report identifies $4.8 million the Department of State spent to support “influencer staff,” or social media celebrities, working in Kyiv, Ukraine, on top of the $174 billion in military assistance the U.S. has provided Ukraine.

The agency also spent $123,000 to teach kids in Kyrgyzstan how to “go viral” and almost $33,000 promoting breakdancing in Nigeria.

“The dangers here are more than just cringeworthy content; this kind of spending opens the door to disinformation, propaganda, and international PR disasters,” Paul wrote.

Other international assistance included “Ahlan Simisim” — a “Sesame Street” spin-off for Iraq — which the Agency for International Development funded with $20 million.

The “Festivus” report also took aim at diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. The National Science Foundation spent $288,563 to sort bird watchers into “inclusive” “affinity groups” based on their identity.

Paul and his staff also identified several bizarre scientific studies. Since January 2022, the federal government has spent $2.2 million to study how Covid-19 spreads among cats, with some funding directed by Dr. Anthony Fauci. The Department of Health and Human Services spent another $419,470 to see if lonely rats are more likely to seek out cocaine.

The government also subsidized pickleball by spending $12 million on 5.4 acres of courts in Las Vegas.

Paul’s report also cites OpenTheBooks’ investigative reporting. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spent $237,960 on “solar-powered picnic tables” as part of the federal government’s $3.3 billion furniture spending spree during the pandemic.

Critical quote: “Who’s to blame for our crushing national debt? Everybody,” Paul wrote. “This year, members of both political parties in Congress voted for massive spending bills, filled with subsidies for underperforming industries, continued military aid to Ukraine, and controversial climate initiatives. As Congress spends to reward its favored pet projects, the American taxpayers are forced to pay through high prices and crippling interest rates.”

Summary: Reports like Paul’s and Coburn’s have been released for decades, yet the government continues to waste enough money to fill another volume every year.

The #WasteOfTheDay is brought to you by the forensic auditors at OpenTheBooks.com

This article was originally published by RCI and made available via RealClearWire.