President-elect Donald Trump has made it clear, over and over, that he’s intending to make changes in government as soon as he’s inaugurated.

That same day. Jan. 20.

After all, Trump repeatedly has pointed out the failings in the Joe Biden border policies, his economic policies, his transgender politics, his foreign affairs policies and much, much more.

For some changes, he’ll need congressional action. For others, he will use his executive order authority to change some of Biden’s executive order actions.

Now a report from the Washington Examiner says Trump and his advisers have informed Republican senators there is work being done on 100 orders for action as soon as he is sworn in.

“The orders will focus on immigration, a topic Trump has been adamant about fixing while campaigning for the presidency,” the report documented.

“He says he has almost 100 executive orders that will go a long way to securing the border again and also put the energy sector back in play,” Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., said Thursday on a Fox network broadcast.

The senator did say some of the orders will need congressional action eventually, so they cannot later be reversed.

“I’d like reconciliation so we can start making this up into legislation, so we can move forward,” the senator said.

Among actions that are expected are the restoration of Title 42, a Trump plan to expel migrants arriving at the southern border. Trump used this during his first administration, but the national security action was abandoned by Joe Biden.

Also expected to return is Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” plan.